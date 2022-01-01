Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on James Conner, Elijah Mitchell, Javonte Williams, more affecting Week 17 start ’em, sit ’em calls

We’ve already seen some key running backs ruled out this week (Miles Sanders, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Antonio Gibson), and a couple key RBs in the early window are “questionable” (Damien Harris, Jordan Howard). However, it’s the late-afternoon “questionable” RBs — specifically James Conner, Elijah Mitchell, Javonte Williams, and Melvin Gordon — who will cause the most start ’em, sit ’em headaches for fantasy football owners. We’ll be here throughout the day on Sunday providing the latest updates below.

For the Week 17 NFL weather forecast, click here. For all the latest fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 17 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Is James Conner playing Week 17?

Conner (heel) only managed a limited practice on Friday this week, but he’s still “questionable” for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against Dallas.

If Conner plays, he’s a decent flex because of his high TD upside, but he’s certainly a risk — especially in PPR leagues — given the injury and relatively tough matchup. Chase Edmonds will be a low-ceiling flex if Conner plays (with a higher floor in PPR leagues), but if Conner is out, Edmonds will be a solid RB2.

WEEK 17 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Elijah Mitchell playing Week 17?

Mitchell (knee) hasn’t played since Week 13, but after practicing on a limited basis all week, he’s in position to suit up against the Texans.

With a phenomenal matchup and the 49ers more likely to lean on the running game with Trey Lance at QB, Mitchell is a must-start if active. If he’s out, Jeff Wilson Jr. will be a solid RB2 with RB1 upside.

WEEK 17 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Javonte Williams playing Week 17?

Williams (knee) was limited in practice all week, but that’s been par for the course for him late in the year. He doesn’t appear to be in any real danger of missing Denver’s game against the Chargers.

If Williams is a surprise scratch, Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip) would be an even better play if he’s active (which he’s expected to). Considering how fantastic of a matchup this is, both backs are must-starts despite last week’s struggles.

WEEK 17 DFS LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel | Yahoo

Is Melvin Gordon playing Week 17?

Gordon (hip, thumb) was limited in practice all week, but he’s expected to suit up against the Chargers.

MORE WEEK 17 DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup builder

Gordon is a must-start if active. If he’s out, then Javonte Williams (knee) is a better play than he already is. If both backs are surprise scratches, consider Mike Boone a must-start.