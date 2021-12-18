COVID has wreaked havoc across the NFL this week, and unfortunately, some key pass-catchers are proving adept at catching more than just footballs. Kadarius Toney, Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Jaylen Waddle, Austin Hooper, Tyler Higbee, and Tyler Lockett have all wound up on the reserve/COVID list, but they’re not the only ones start ’em, sit ’em headaches. Injuries and other illnesses have plenty of key receivers up in the air for Week 15. D.J. Moore, Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are among the biggest “‘questionable” pass-catchers, and all will have fantasy football owners frantically checking for the latest updates throughout the day on Sunday (see below).

Is D.J. Moore playing Week 15?

Moore (hamstring) was limited in practice all week, and coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that he expects his top wide receiver to play against the Bills.

This isn’t a great matchup for Moore, but with double-digit targets and at least 87 yards in each of the past two games, he’s clearly a high-floor option, especially in PPR leagues. Keep him in your lineup unless you have top-shelf backups. If Moore is out, expect more targets for Robby Anderson, who would be a boom-or-bust flex.

Is Zach Ertz playing Week 15?

Ertz (hamstring) only got in a limited practice on Friday, but as of right now, there doesn’t appear to be a major worry about his availability for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

As long as Ertz is active, he’s a low-end TE1. This matchup isn’t great on paper, but Detroit’s defense is soft in general, so Ertz could easily take advantage. He’s shown a decent PPR floor and high ceiling while with Arizona, so he’s about as good as any other low-end starting TE you might consider.

Is Marquise Brown playing Week 15?

Brown (illness) missed practice on Thursday and returned Friday, but it’s tough to get a good read on his availability for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against Green Bay.

It’s been a bit of a cold spell for Hollywood after his torrid start to the season. He’s still seeing a good amount of targets and catching at least five balls per game, so his PPR floor is respectable, but with Lamar Jackson (ankle) also up in the air this week, fantasy owners might want to plan on sitting Brown this week. There are plenty of widely available pivots if Brown is ruled out — including teammate Rashod Bateman, who should see a nice uptick in targets — and there are too many question marks to feel great about Brown.

Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling playing Week 15?

Valdes-Scantling (back) was limited in practice all week, but he seems likely to be active for Sunday’s late-afternoon game in Baltimore.

MVS continues to be a boom-or-bust WR3 option every week, and given this favorable matchup, it’s not crazy to have him in your lineups. If he’s out, Allen Lazard would see a big boost in potential value coming off one his best games of the season.