Antonio Brown, A.J. Brown, and Calvin Ridley have all been out for at least three weeks but for very different reasons. Antonio has been serving a suspension, A.J. has been on IR, and Ridley has spent the majority of the season on the reserve/NFI list. Are any of them playing in Week 16? We have the latest updates on each player below.

For injury news on banged-up RBs Joe Mixon and Leonard Fournette, click here; for the latest on ailing pass-catchers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Pat Freiermuth, go here. For all the latest fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 16: Top waiver pickups

Antonio Brown update

Antonio Brown (suspension) will be “welcomed back” in Week 16, according to Bruce Arians, and it couldn’t come at a better time with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) dealing with injuries. His three-game suspension for “misrepresenting his vaccination status” is over, and he’s supposedly healed from his foot injury after being out since Week 6. He’ll immediately move into a key role against the Panthers in Week 16.

Even if Evans and Godwin weren’t banged up, Brown would draw heavy starting interest, but with at least Godwin missing time, Brown is a must-start without hesitation. Carolina ranked inside the top five against fantasy WRs heading into Week 15, but it had been struggling even before allowing Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs to combine for three touchdowns against it in Week 15. Brown has WR1 upside right away.

WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

A.J. Brown injury update

Brown (chest) can return from IR in Week 16, and heading into a matchup with the 49ers on Thursday, Titans and Brown fantasy owners are desperate to get him back. With Julio Jones (hamstring) likely out, Brown will come back to virtually no target competition. Of course, he could be limited by his nagging injuries this season, but the upside is too high here to bench him. We know it’s tough to risk these things during the fantasy playoffs, but you’ll be kicking yourself if he returns to form and has an explosive game.

The Niners are a top-12 matchup for WRs, so view Brown as a risky low-end WR2 with real WR1 upside. It’s tough to know how he’ll look if he plays, but again, the target competition is laughable. If he and Jones are out, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could serve as a decent flex option in deep leagues, but no one is guaranteed a big game in this struggling offense.

WEEK 16 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Calvin Ridley update

There have been no updates on Ridley (personal) in quite some time, so it’s tough to think he’ll be back for Week 16 against the Lions. That said, we are very early in the week, so stay tuned. He could ultimately not play again this season (which is how it’s looking), but we can’t act like he wouldn’t immediately draw starting interest if he returns.

All that said, we’re moving forward as if he won’t play, and since Russell Gage has been highly productive lately, he’s a great flex option heading into a matchup with Detroit. He’s best suited for PPR leagues. but he should have a nice day in standard, too.