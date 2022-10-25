Fantasy football Week 8 waiver wire advice

Quick hitters and waiver wire advice for a handful of notable players after Week 7 of the fantasy football season:

Gus Edwards RB, Ravens

Drastically outperformed committee mate Kenyan Drake (18.6 PPR points to Drake’s 0.5). With J.K. Dobbins now on IR, Edwards should get at least a month or so to exert some dominance.

Marquise Goodwin WR, Seahawks

Hauled in a pair of scores Sunday. More importantly, DK Metcalf went down with a knee injury. If he misses time, that will open up targets for Goodwin.

Tyler Boyd WR, Bengals

Has scored in double digits in PPR four times this season — with Sunday being his second of 20-plus. Not an every-week option, but can be high upside at the end of your bench.

Dalton Schultz TE, Cowboys

Was invisible with Cooper Rush at QB, but with Dak Prescott back, Schultz is back on the radar. Being healthy helps, too.

Marquise Goodwin Getty Images

Quit before you start

D’Onta Foreman RB, Panthers

We can’t explain what happened Sunday — Foreman (15-118) and the Panthers running roughshod over the Buccaneers. What we know is it was weird, and we don’t expect to see it again.

Antonio Gibson RB, Commanders

Had a pretty good game (10-for-59 rushing plus a receiving TD), but don’t buy it. Brian Robinson is going to be the feature guy here. A “good” Gibson sighting just delays the inevitable.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz makes a move against the Lions on Oct. 23, 2022. Getty Images

D.J. Moore WR, Panthers

Like Foreman, don’t invest in the Carolina offense. If Moore gets dealt by the trade deadline? Different story.

Parris Campbell WR, Colts

Back-to-back huge games by Campbell. If we choose to add him, it is in hopes of dealing him.