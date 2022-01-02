Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Jordan Howard, Damien Harris impacting Week 17 start ’em, sit ’em decisions

Jordan Howard and Damien Harris are the only key “questionable” RBs in the early-afternoon window, but both are must-starts if active. Given the importance of Week 17 fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions, we know nervous owners will be looking for injury news all Sunday morning. That’s why we’ll be here providing the latest updates below until kickoff.

For news on injured late-game RBs Elijah Mitchell, James Conner, Javonte Williams, and Melvin Gordon, go here; for more on ailing WRs Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, and Emmanuel Sanders, click here; for the latest on Lamar Jackson, go here; for news on Kareem Hunt, click here. For the Week 17 NFL weather forecast, click here. For all the latest fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 17 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Is Jordan Howard playing Week 17?

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Howard is expected to play against Washington.

Howard (stinger) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, and he’s reportedly truly “up in the air” for Week 17’s game against Washington.

With Miles Sanders (hand) out, Howard would split RB touches with Boston Scott, but he would likely operate as the lead back and get most of the goal-line carries, making him a solid RB2/flex candidate in all formats. If Howard is out, Scott will be a must-start and operate as Philly’s lead back ahead of change-of-pace RB Kenneth Gainwell.

WEEK 17 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Damien Harris playing Week 17?

Harris (hamstring) was limited in practice all week, but his “questionable” tag for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville is likely just a classic Patriots injury report maneuver.

WEEK 17 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

With Rhamondre Stevenson back, Harris will share carries with him, but against the Jaguars, both are solid starters. If Harris is out, Stevenson is a must-start with Brandon Bolden being a decent PPR flex.

WEEK 17 DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup builder