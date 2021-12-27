The Hamden Journal

Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

We said it last week, and we’ll say it again — if there’s one even mildly positive thing this reserve/COVID carousel does, it’s create more D/ST sleepers. Our Week 17 fantasy defense rankings reflect that — or at least, will reflect that — but season-long stats, both in terms of defenses themselves and matchup numbers, shouldn’t be completely thrown out. 

As we saw last week, sometimes backup players can play reasonably well. Still, when a second- or third-string QB is under center, we want to pick on those offenses. It’s not a shock to see those players perform well for a series or two when everything is scripted, but they often wear down as the game goes on. All we need from our D/STs to pay off is one big play, so we’ll take our chances. 

Heading into Week 17, some of the more traditional favorable matchups go to some of the top-drafted D/STs. New England (vs. Jaguars), Tampa Bay (@ Jets), and Buffalo (vs. Falcons) are all looking great. The highly owned Rams (@ Ravens) should pay off again this week, too, and even the Steelers (vs. Browns) have some upside against the reeling Baker Mayfield.

The Saints (vs. Panthers), 49ers (vs. Texans), and Eagles (@ Washington) have seen big upticks in ownership thanks to a string of favorable matchups lately, and they should come through again this week. Going a little deeper, the Bears (vs. Giants), Chargers (vs. Broncos), Seahawks (vs. Lions), and maybe even the Giants (@ Bears) are your top sleepers this week, at least as of Monday. More figure to emerge throughout the week. 

On the other side of the coin, the Colts (vs. Raiders), Chiefs (@ Bengals), Packers (vs. Vikings), and Cowboys (vs. Cardinals) all have neutral-to-bad matchups, but given how well all of those D/STs have been playing lately, we’re not overly worried about any, especially since three of the four are at home. Moreover, most of these defenses thrive on takeaways and big plays, and they could all certainly get one or two and stay pay off even if they allow yards and points. 

The D/STs we’re not touching this week are Arizona (vs. Cowboys), Cincinnati (vs. Chiefs), Denver (@ Chargers), and Baltimore (vs. Rams). Arizona is similar to some of the D/STs we listed above, but it’s been struggling lately and doesn’t look like the same unit that scored all those points earlier in the season. You can still take a chance on them making a big play at home, but against the Cowboys, we’re not excited willing to risk it.

Like we said, more D/STs will emerge throughout the week depending on who winds up on the reserve/COVID list. However, be aware that defenses that lose key players (like the Chargers losing Joey Bosa last week) can take a dip in the rankings. It’s fantasy championship week, so you better believe you’re going to need to be extra vigilant. 

Note: We’ll be updating these D/ST rankings throughout the week, so check back for the latest analysis and player movement.

Rank Player
1 New England Patriots vs. JAX
2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ NYJ
3 Buffalo Bills vs. ATL
4 New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
5 San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU
6 Indianapolis Colts vs. LV
7 Philadelphia Eagles @ WAS
8 Chicago Bears vs. NYG
9 Miami Dolphins @ TEN
10 Los Angeles Rams @ BAL
11 Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
12 Kansas City Chiefs @ CIN
13 Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI
14 Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN
15 Seattle Seahawks vs. DET
16 Cleveland Browns @ PIT
17 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE
18 New York Giants @ CHI
19 Arizona Cardinals @ DAL
20 Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC
21 Carolina Panthers @ NO
22 Tennessee Titans vs. MIA
23 Denver Broncos @ LAC
24 Las Vegas Raiders @ IND
25 Atlanta Falcons @ BUF
26 Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR
27 Detroit Lions @ SEA
28 Minnesota Vikings @ GB
29 Washington Football Team vs. PHI
30 Jacksonville Jaguars @ NE
31 Houston Texans @ SF
32 New York Jets vs. TB

