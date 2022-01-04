Fans who fell near Jalen Hurts refute WFT statement about incident

Eagles fans refute a Washington Football Team statement that they were offered medical attention when a railing collapsed near Jalen Hurts. Getty Images

Eagles fans are refuting a Washington Football Team statement about being offered medical treatment by stadium personnel after a railing collapsed and fans tumbled onto the field in the vicinity of Jalen Hurts.

The WFT statement read, “To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”

Their knowledge, according to several witnesses who spoke with ESPN’s Tim McManus, was woefully incomplete.

“They didn’t ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn’t ask if anybody needed medical attention,” said Andrew Collins. “The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field.”

The hits kept coming.

Mike Naimoli said the team’s statement “completely incorrect,” that no medical assistance was offered and that FedEx field officials told them, “‘Everybody get the F off the field,’ and [they] quickly grabbed us away from Jalen and shooed us up into the stands.”

A third fan corroborated these accounts.

“They didn’t even ask, ‘Are you OK? Do you need help?’ Nothing,” said Naimoli’s fiancee Marissa Santarlasci. “They just went about their day. Hurts was actually the one asking, ‘Are you guys OK?’ It was crazy.”

An old adage applies to official remarks from the Washington Football Team: Fool me 765 times, shame on everyone.