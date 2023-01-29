Fans troll Eagles, put 49ers shirt on Rocky statue in Philadelphia

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence known in Philadelphia ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Niners supporters touched down in the City of Brotherly Love and hung a team shirt on the famous Rocky Balboa statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday.

“Don’t you ever disrespect Rocky like that again,” one Eagles fan told Philadelphia’s Action News on 6ABC while at the tourist attraction on Sunday.

The outlet then shared footage of 49ers fans gathering at the Rocky statue, where some joined Niners chants and others posed for photos with the landmark.

Niners fans apparently gave their underdog quarterback, Brock Purdy, a new nickname: “Brocky.”





San Francisco 49ers fans hung a team shirt on the Rocky Statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art before the NFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023. Twitter/@DiBirdsBlog

At one point, 49ers fans used the pole of a team flag to remove a green Eagles shirt from the statue.

On Saturday, 6ABC news reporter Bryanna Gallagher shared a photo of the statue back in its birds attire.

“The Eagles shirt is fully back on the Rocky statue, as it should be,” Gallagher tweeted.

The city of Philadelphia also held an Eagles drone show at the art museum Saturday night.

That same day, Paige Bieker, fiancée of Eagles safety Anthony Harris, shared in a TikTok video that Philadelphia authorities were getting prepared for the fan presence for Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

“… We love you fans, guys are crazy, but the poles are already getting greased,” Bieker said. “… I drove through downtown and they’re getting everything ready, and I was like, ‘This is about to go down… All the cops are on their horses and things are ready to go. NFC Championship, baby!”

The Eagles host the 49ers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox.