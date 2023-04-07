Fans react to ‘PGA’ shirt on Phil Mickelson’s partner

Viktor Hovland isn’t the only golfer making headlines over his bold Masters attire.

As the second round of the tournament began Friday, the Twitterverse couldn’t help but notice Si Woo Kim’s “PGA Tour” shirt given his playing partner, three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson, famously defected to the rival LIV Golf tour last year.

“What a legend…” one user said of Kim, who has a sponsorship deal with PGA Tour Golfwear.





Si Woo Kim plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters on April 7, 2023. Getty Images

Another fan remarked, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

“Iconic,” one fan posted.

The 27-year-old Kim has worn similar shirts in the past, according to Sports Illustrated.

Therefore, this instance likely isn’t a slight toward Mickelson.





Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters on April 7, 2023. AP

A six-time major champion, Mickelson was reportedly paid around $200 million to join the controversial Saudi-backed tour, which is being represented at the Masters for the first time this year.

The 52-year-old Mickelson currently serves as a captain of LIV’s HyFlyers GC squad, which consists of James Piot, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale.

He has been seen wearing LIV-centric gear on the course in support of his team.





Phil Mickelson reacts on the 18th green during the opening round of the 2023 Masters on April 6, 2023. Getty Images

Mickelson did not participate in last year’s tournament, citing personal reasons, after he was embroiled in a controversy over comments made about Saudi Arabia.

In his return to Augusta, Mickelson — who is said to be keeping a low profile — finished the second round at 4-under after firing an impressive 69 on Friday.

As for Kim, whose wife became a breakout star during Wednesday’s Par 3 tournament, he is sitting on the cut line at 1-over par.