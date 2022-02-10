It’s understandable if baseball fans feel angry and helpless as MLB owners continue to lock out their players and cry poor even as 24 of those owners are billionaires and the sport’s least wealthy owner is worth around $400 million.

But while it might seem like fans can’t do much to channel that frustration into effective advocacy to end the lockout, there is one way to send a message that MLB and its owners — and its players, for that matter — should understand: Cancel your MLB.TV subscription before the March 1 auto-renew date.

Yes, because every labor dispute ultimately comes down to money, you can hold on to yours until the owners lift the lockout. This is a factor that hasn’t existed in previous MLB work stoppages, but it’s perhaps the one thing that could give fans any significant voice in the lockout proceedings.

If baseball fans have any true solidarity, this would be a strong way to exercise it.

As recently as 2020, it was estimated that MLB.TV had around 3.5 million subscribers, with most paying close to $100 or more for a full-season plan. In a 162-game season, it’s estimated, those subscribers generate as much as $430 million in revenue for MLB. That’s no small chunk of change. So if MLB suddenly lost a large number of those subscribers, if hundreds of thousands, or millions, of fans all decided at once, Hey, you don’t get my money until I know I’m getting a full season, it would be noticed. It might not generate the desired effect of ending the lockout immediately, but it would not be ignored and would definitely not be considered a normal business fluctuation.

New poll, as this continues to get chatter on social media: Would you be willing to cancel your https://t.co/CnnOnGldbK subscription (it auto-renews March 1) and not renew at any point in 2022 to send MLB a message about the lockout? — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) February 10, 2022

Coming on the heels of the shortened 2020 season, when it’s estimated that MLB refunded more than $200 million in MLB.TV subscriptions because of games canceled during the COVID pandemic, not to mention all the other lost revenue during that time, the “You can’t have my money” message could carry even more weight.

Another potential pain point: Last season, MLB set record streaming numbers — more than 10 billion minutes of baseball were watched — as fans were thrilled to have a full season after the madness of 2020. MLB officials no doubt hope to build on that momentum in 2022, but that doesn’t mean fans have to oblige. If enough people withhold a subscription in 2022, it would serve as a figurative banana in MLB’s tailpipe. It wouldn’t crumble the league office by any means, but it sure would be annoying.

There are certainly other ways to hit MLB’s wallet — stop buying souvenirs, apparel and single-game tickets until the lockout ends, for example — but MLB.TV is the best financial target.

MLB obviously needs its app and streaming service to grow the game — not just in the U.S. but internationally too — which isn’t particularly well-positioned in the greater sports/entertainment sphere. Attendance and viewership are on a downward slide, blackout restrictions remain silly, and public interest continues to wane amid the ongoing proliferation of entertainment options — not just among the general public but even with self-described die-hard sports fans.

Factor in the lockout and the specter of lost games, and MLB is in a potentially precarious place, seemingly with limited urgency or desire to reverse course. So if that’s the play, fans should take the monetary ball and go home.