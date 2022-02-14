FanDuel Promo Code | $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Commercial Content. 21+



New customers don’t need a FanDuel promo code to claim their fantastic sportsbook sign up offer – Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet when you sign up with FanDuel.

More on the FanDuel promo code

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Up to $1,000 Risk Free Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. Available in AZ, NJ, NY, IN, LA, CO, IA, VA, TN, PA, WV, MI, IL, CT only. Full T&C apply.

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to get a risk free first sports bet up to $1,000. This means when you place your first wager, if it loses, you will be credited the amount of your stake back in free bets.

If your bet wins, you will be paid out the winnings from your bet. For example, if you put $1,000 on the Knicks to win, and they lost, you would be credited with $1,000 in free bets.

All you need to do is follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, and place your first sports bet up to $1,000.

If the bet is a winner, you can withdraw those winning funds straight away.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking above. Press the ‘Bet Now’ button and select the state you’re in. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App. Enter and verify your personal information. Read and understand the offer’s terms and conditions. Finish this process and create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Make an initial deposit up to $1,000. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000. If your bet wins, you will be rewarded with your winnings in withdraw-able cash. If your bet loses, you will receive the stake of your bet in bet credits, within 72 hours.

What states is FanDuel Sportsbook legal in?

Fanduel Sportsbook is available for a large number of states, with their coverage one of the best amongst sportsbooks in the USA.

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

FanDuel Sportsbook – Coming soon states

FanDuel is soon coming to Washington DC, Louisiana, Maryland and Wyoming, so bettors in these states will not have to wait long.

Alongside an impressive new customer offer, FanDuel sportsbook also looks after its existing customers with some exciting promotions.

TNT Tuesday

21+. T&C apply.

When you place a 3+ leg parlay, with a minimum $10 stake, you can claim a $10 free bet. This must be placed on any NBA that’s live in TNT.

Parlay Insurance

21+. T&C apply.

Place a 4+ leg parlay wager on any NHL or College Basketball game and if one leg loses, you get a refund in site credit. Maximum stake $25.

Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. T&C apply.

You can refer your friends by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site.

Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

There is a limit of 10 referrals per player, and both players must have live accounts at the time of awarding the bonus.

Fanduel Sportsbook App Review

The mobile app is a brilliant alternative for bettors who want the convenience of online sports betting simplified. A packaged version of the brilliant desktop site, FanDuel offers a fast, simple to use app with the same betting options as their website.

With a whole host of features and app-only offers, you for sure want to be downloading the FanDuel sportsbook app.

App Store Customer Rating – 4.8 from 343.4K Ratings (February 2022)

Play Store Customer Rating – 4.8 from 41.7K Ratings (February 2022)

Download Size 66.4MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

FanDuel Sportsbook Review

Without a doubt FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best out there, with a fantastic desktop site and impressive mobile app. Their promotions and wide selection of markets stand out from the crowd, and make FanDuel one of the leading sportsbooks in the USA.

FanDuel Sportsbook FAQs

Is FanDuel Sportsbook legit?

Fanduel is a well respected and legitimate sportsbook. As one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in the USA, they are incredibly popular and maintain high levels of safety and security for bettors.

What states is FanDuel Sportsbook legal in?

Fanduel Sportsbook is available for a large number of states. Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia are able to play with FanDuel Sportsbook.

How old do you need to be to play with FanDuel Sportsbook?

In all states where FanDuel is licensed and legal, bettors must be aged 21+ in order to place a wager.

Does FanDuel Sportsbook have an app?

Yes, FanDuel does have a fantastic sportsbook app, available on iOS and Android. Read our FanDuel app review.

What deposit methods does FanDuel Sportsbook support?

The cashier function at FanDuel is top-notch. You can move money in and out with ease, and there are a solid number of options to choose from:

Online banking

Debit/credit card: Visa, Mastercard, Discover

PayPal

Wire transfer

Cash at a partner casino

PayNearMe

Play+

Gift cards

With many deposit choices available, you’ll be able to get your money into your sportsbook account in no time.

Does the Fanduel Promo apply to FanDuel Daily Fantasy?

No, there are separate promotions and bonuses for the FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel daily fantasy.

FanDuel Sportsbook Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths Weaknesses Variety of markets and types of bets Lack of customer loyalty programme Low minimum stake requirements Limited withdrawal options Ease of use Live streaming feature Trusted and established brand