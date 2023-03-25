FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code unlocks $200 for Saturday’s March Madness or any game

Commercial Content 21+



How to use your FanDuel promo code on Saturday

And then there were eight. Yes, the Elite Eight kicks off this Saturday, and the nightcap of today’s action is a game for the ages.

The UConn Huskies roll into this matchup off a dominant win against Arkansas. They looked very sharp on both ends of the court, and they will need to repeat that effort if they are going to make the Final Four.

As for their opponents, the Gonzaga Bulldogs come into this matchup off an incredible comeback against UCLA. They erased a 13-point halftime deficit.

Drew Timme was unstoppable as he dropped 36 points. However, he’ll be tested in this matchup as Adama Sanogo is one of the top big men in the country.

These two should duel, but the key factor will be the tempo. Gonzaga is the No. 1 offense in the country, and they like to get out and run. Though, we’ve also seen UConn pick up the pace in this tournament as it’s opened up more opportunities in transition.

So, take the over and enjoy the instant classic.

The pick: Over 153

How to use your Bonus Bets

Once you place your first bet and the event reaches a result, you will receiver your bonus bets. The catch about bonus bets is that you don’t keep your stake like a standard cash wager.

Since you will only be keep what you win, it is important to maximize your return. You can do this by placing a bet with plus-money odds.

A bet with +100 odds will return you the exact amount of your stake. Any number higher and you will make more than that.

However, be wary as the longer your odds get, the less chance you have of winning. So one of the better ways to covert your bonus bets into playable cash would be to take alternate spreads.

If you are confident in the over, you can bet them to over an alternate total of 155.5 at the price of +110.

Check out GameSense for safer gambling help in Massachusetts





GameSense Massachusetts GameSense Massachusetts

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234