FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars: The best online sportsbooks

The New York Post ranks the best legal sports betting sites in America, with a comprehensive guide on all the best online sportsbooks.

More on the top USA Sports Betting Sites

Online Sportsbook of the Week – PointsBet

Considering its short time in the online sports betting world, PointsBet is one of our favorites. A superb welcome offer gets new customers off to a great start, and the range of sports and markets is fantastic.

PointsBets’ particular strongpoint is its in-play betting options, which are right up there with some of the big names. Simple to understand and easy to use, you can’t go wrong with PointsBet.

Top Online Sportsbooks ranked – February 2022

Ranking Sportsbook Bonus/Promo Terms & Conditions Legal States 1 Caesars Sportsbook First deposit match up to $1,500 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. 2 FanDuel Sportsbook Get 56-1 odds on either team to win Super Bowl 2022 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, NJ, NY, IN, LA, CO, IA, VA, TN, PA, WV, MI, IL, CT only. 3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, NJ, NY, IN, CO, LA, TN, WV, IA, VA, MI, PA, DC, WY only. 4 PointsBet Two risk free bets up to $2,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply NY, CO, IA, IL, MI, IN, WV, VA or NJ only. 5 BetRivers Up to $250 first deposit bonus New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only

1. Caesars Sportsbook

There are many reasons as to why Caesars is so high on our list. Their new customer offer is one of the largest and most generous you’ll get on any legal sports betting site, and they also provide lots of ongoing bonuses for existing customers.

They offer competitive odds on all the biggest sports out there, with some smaller, less popular sports markets also available. Their betting limits are high, which is great for high rollers, with loads of payment choices available.

Despite lacking a live streaming function, their site is simple to use and caters to new and experienced players. With a great new customer incentive, there’s not much wrong with Caesars Sportsbook.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

Like other sportsbooks, FanDuel initially specialized in daily fantasy sports, but now has become one of the best online sports betting sites in the US.

Boasting one of the biggest betting markets out there, FanDuel also presents an impressive geographic footprint. In most states with legal sports betting, FanDuel has a presence, with it often being one of the best in these states.

Their welcome bonus is simple and easy to clear, with daily bonuses and in-play markets all very enticing. There’s no doubt that FanDuel deserves to be high up on our list, and you will not be disappointed.

3. BetMGM

BetMGM stands above others for betting experience. They boast a growing range of sports to bet on, with strong odds and plentiful live streaming broadcasts.

Their mobile app features a simple design and provides easy navigation, making sure you’re always finding what you’re looking for. It’s hard to find any flaws with BetMGM, with their welcome offer being very competitive amongst other sportsbooks.

Frequent promotions and bonus offers make BetMGM exciting to play with, catering to all different types of bettors. If you’re uncertain about which betting site to start with, then look no further than BetMGM.

4. PointsBet

PointsBet’s site has a whole lot to offer. There are a variety of traditional sports available to bet on, with strong odds and a wide range of markets.

There is great in-play betting options provided compared to other competitors, and with live-tracking and streaming services, there’s plenty of reason to bet live with PointsBet.

Their mobile app is identical to the desktop version, encapsulating everything brilliant about their website, making it simple to place bets on the go. Despite lacking in some areas, PointsBet is a strong choice to go with.

5. BetRivers

BetRivers’ sign-up offer and available betting markets are on par with other highly rated bookmakers, with strong odds to boot.

Their live streaming feature and their extremely easy to use mobile app give BetRivers some plaudits other sportsbooks may not gain. The BetRivers sportsbook app is their particular strongpoint, engulfing everything that a great sports betting app should have.

They are professional, experienced, and courteous, with great customer service options should you need any help. There’s a lot to like about BetRivers, but as always, there’s still room for improvement.

Everything you need to know to bet on sports like a pro:

Is Online Sports betting legal in my state?

State Online Mobile Retail Arizona ✔ ✔ ✔ Arkansas X X ✔ Colorado ✔ ✔ ✔ Connecticut Not yet live Not yet live ✔ Delaware Not yet live Not yet live ✔ Florida Not yet live Not yet live ✔ Illinois ✔ ✔ ✔ Indiana ✔ ✔ ✔ Iowa ✔ ✔ ✔ Louisiana ✔ ✔ ✔ Maryland X X ✔ Michigan ✔ ✔ ✔ Mississippi X X ✔ Montana X X ✔ Nebraska X X X Nevada ✔ ✔ ✔ New Hampshire ✔ ✔ ✔ New Jersey ✔ ✔ ✔ New Mexico X X ✔ New York ✔ ✔ ✔ Oregon ✔ ✔ ✔ Pennsylvania ✔ ✔ ✔ Rhode Island ✔ ✔ ✔ Tennessee ✔ ✔ X Virginia ✔ ✔ ✔ West Virginia ✔ ✔ ✔ Washington DC ✔ ✔ ✔ Wisconsin X X X Wyoming ✔ ✔ ✔

Since the 2018 removal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), the number of states that offer legal sports betting has massively increased.

There are now 26 states which offer some form of legal online betting, with each state having different numbers of sportsbooks available to bet on.

While it’s fantastic that a large number of states have legalized online sports betting, there are still plenty of states yet to legalize it.

Online Sports Betting States – Coming soon

As the number of states which have legalized sports betting continues to rise, there are a few states close to going live.

State Current Situation California Third bill on its way, with a launch expected in the next year Ohio Launch expected some time in 2022 North Carolina Mobile betting bill put to the house, expected to be signed into law in 2022 Georgia Launch proposed for 2022 following latest bill Massachusetts Arrival expected for 2022 following latest bill

USA Online sports betting FAQs

Is online sports betting legit?

Online sports betting is completely legal and legitimate when you play with a site that’s officially licensed in the state where you are depositing, betting or withdrawing.

Your money is safe with a licensed sportsbook and with excellent customer service facilities available, there is plenty of help available should you need it.

Is online sports betting legal?

Online sports betting at this point in time is legal in some form, in 26 states. These states being:

AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL IL, IN, IA, LA, NV, NH, NJ, NY, MI, MS, MT, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VA, DC, WA, WV and WY.

Not all states have the same sports betting capabilities, with different states legalizing different types of wagering. It is important to check for your state for the rules and regulations.

An increasing number of states are moving toward legalizing online sports betting, so be sure to check back to this list.

How do I bet online?

You will be able to bet online legally via any of the sportsbooks licensed to operate in your state.

All legal and licensed sportsbooks are accessible via their websites. Many of the best sportsbooks have apps for iOS and Android devices, allowing you to play via your mobile device.

As long as you are over the age of 21 and within New York state lines, you are able to wager and bet with any of the licensed sportsbooks in NY.

What sports can I bet online in the USA?

All of the major US sports are available. NFL football, MLB baseball, NBA basketball, NHL hockey and MLS soccer are the most popular ones to bet on.

The top online sportsbooks tend to have the most diverse ranges of sports and odds, with everything from UFC, boxing, tennis and NASCAR to darts, rugby, badminton and more.

Can I bet on College Sports?

Yes. It’s legal to bet on college sports matchups in some states. Most states have the rule that you cannot place bets on universities in your state, or on college sports events taking place in your state.

The states where college sports betting is legal are as follows:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

New Jersey

New York

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

It is definitely worth researching your state’s rules for college sports betting before you start to think about who’s going to win March Madness.

The best of this week’s Sports action

Super Bowl 56 is finally here, and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take to the field on Sunday night. The Premier League returns after the winter break with Liverpool hosting Leicester, and Manchester United traveling to Burnley.

Israel Adesanya looks to defend his UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker on Saturday night, in an exciting UFC 271 card.

Beijing plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, with plenty of winter sports action on show through the week.

Major Sporting Events in February 2022

Date Sport Event Feb. 4-20 Winter Sports Winter Olympic Games, Beijing Feb. 13 Football NFL Super Bowl 56 Feb. 20 Nascar Daytona 500 2022 Feb. 27 Soccer EFL Carabao Cup Final Feb. 26 Hockey 2022 NHL Stadium Series

Key Online Sports Betting Regulations

In order to wager your money on sports and withdraw any winnings in your state, you must be at least 21 years old, and be within state lines.

Bettors will only be allowed to place bets at one of the legal and licensed online sportsbooks in your state. It is necessary to check which online sportsbooks are legal and licensed in your state before playing.

Online Sports Betting Bonuses Explained

Bonus Offer How it Works Advantages Disadvantages No Deposit Bonus Normally a small free bet claimed just for signing up Free bet to play with, no need for a deposit Often large wagering and minimum odds requirement Risk-Free Bet Your first bet is free of risk, as you will be awarded the balance in free bets if it doesn’t win Covered if your first bet is a loser Stake returned as free bets, which will require wagering and minimum odds Deposit Match Your first deposit, matched by the sportsbook in the value of free bets Great way to start your new account, a healthy balance of free bets Wagering requirements, ineligible for instant withdrawal Odds Boost Some online betting sites will provide odds boosts to increase the returns of your wager A chance to win extra cash on bets that would win anyway Odds often boosted on underdogs, making the bet seem enticing Parlay Insurance If one leg of a parlay lets you down, you’ll get your stake back in free bets Backs up your parlay, with less legs needing to win to ensure a payout of some kind Minimum number of legs required, minimum odds sometimes required Score Bonus An offer for extra winnings for certain plays in games, such as touchdowns or home runs Great way to boost returns on games you’ve not picked so well in Early Payout If the team you’ve back are winning by a certain amount, the bet will be settled as a winner Covers your bet should they go onto lose, allows faster withdrawals

Daily Fantasy Sports Betting: An Alternative way to wager

While many states have legalized online sports betting, there are still a large number of people for which sports betting is not possible.

For those of you who don’t live in a state where online sports betting sites are now legal, daily fantasy sports (DFS) betting is the next best thing. DFS is an excellent alternative to regular sports betting sites, as it allows you to play for real money on sports in a fantasy setting.

There are 43 states which have legalized DFS, far more than the number of states that have legalized online sports betting.

DraftKings and FanDuel, two of the best online sports betting sites in the USA, have fantastic Daily Fantasy sports sites, with great new customer offers available.

USA Sports Betting Sites Features

Operator Live betting Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available BetMGM ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Caesars ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FanDuel ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ PointsBet ✓ X ✓ ✓ X

Live Betting

Live betting involves wagering on an event after it has started, and up until its conclusion. For example, if you placed a bet on the Giants to win at half-time of their game, this would be a live bet.

Parlay Betting

A parlay bet combines two or more wagers into one bet, and the bet is dependent on all of the individual wagers winning. The benefit of this is that the total payout of the parlay is higher than individual bets on all legs of the parlay.

For example, you can combine the moneyline wager of the Giants, Jets and Yankees, and get a higher payout than if you put three single wagers on all three teams to win the moneyline.

Same Game Parlay

A relatively new feature, but a same game parlay allows you to combine multiple bets from the same game into one bet.

For example, you could combine Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown, Giants to cover the spread and over the total points into one wager. All of the legs in the same game parlay must win in order to payout.

What are the benefits of betting on sports online?

Accessibility – Online Sports Betting can be done from anywhere

Promotions and Bonuses – Fantastic offers to take advantage of

Variety – More markets and props than retail sportsbooks

Best Odds – Regularly updated odds providing the best lines

Live Streaming – Free live sports with many online sportsbooks

Payment Options – Many choices to choose from, suiting everyone’s needs.

Convenience

Betting on sports has been made easier than ever before, from pulling your mobile phone out of your pocket, opening up your laptop or loading up a tablet.

For many people, traveling to your nearest sportsbook is not convenient at all. This may be far away, and limited in the number of people that can visit. There are plenty of online sportsbooks to choose from, and by doing so from the comfort of your own home, there’s no easier way to play.

Promotions and Bonuses

Perhaps the main attraction of online sports betting are the fantastic bonuses and promotions. New customer offers from online sportsbooks give new and existing customers the potential to earn thousands of dollars worth of bonus cash and free bets.

The most lucrative opportunities come through new customer sign-up offers and welcome bonuses. Most importantly, you are not limited to one sportsbook, allowing you to make the most of welcome bonuses for as many sites as you please.

Variety

The best selection and extensive list of sports you can bet on is levels ahead with online sports betting. This allows you to bet all in one place, and all on the same site.

What comes with a long list of sports, is a huge variety of markets and props. You’ll find more types of bets online than you will at a retail sportsbook, and you’ll also be able to bet live on sports games.

Best Odds

Different sportsbooks will often have different odds on certain markets and game lines, so it is easy to check between different sportsbooks to see where you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Live Streaming

A mainstream feature in the best online sportsbooks nowadays, live streaming is available for certain games. You’re able to watch games not available through your regular cable television, whilst being able to bet live at the same time.

Not all online sportsbooks have this feature, so it is worth checking out our table of features to check which sportsbooks offer live streaming.

Payment Choices

Depositing money into your account is one of, if not the most important aspect of online sports betting.

All of the best betting sites in this piece will have a variety of ways in which you can deposit funds into your account, with the process for these often being relatively simple and easy to understand.

The best sportsbooks will have a larger number of payment options available, allowing you to choose which method of payment suits you best.

Some of the most popular deposit methods that the best online sportsbooks will offer include:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Cash

E-Check

Neteller

PayPal

Sportsbook Specific pre-loaded card

When it comes to withdrawal methods, all of the best online sportsbooks will offer a similar number to the deposit methods they have in store.

With the top sports betting sites, users will most likely be able to withdraw using any of the deposit methods offered, allowing users to both put money into, and take money out of, their accounts using the exact same option.

This makes for a much easier solution when it comes to players depositing and withdrawing funds, as the best bookmakers out there won’t require you to have alternative payment methods when you deposit and withdraw money from your account.

USA Legal vs Offshore Betting Sites

Whilst online sports betting is legal in some states, offshore betting sites provide an alternative way to wager for those in states where sports betting is not legal. Despite the fact that offshore betting sites are illegal, there are many offshore betting sites, and a lot of people do wager with them.

A number of the most popular offshore betting sites are located in the likes of Curacao, the Isle of Man, Malta and Costa Rica, with the following being examples of offshore betting sites:

BetOnline

XBet

Bovada

MyBookie

BetUS

SportsBetting

BUSR

BetNow

GTBets

In terms of USA sports betting, there are no legal offshore betting sites, with a growing number of states legalizing online sports betting. Licensed sportsbooks are now able to operate to avoid players experiencing the issues they would with an offshore betting site.

Having only been legal in some states since 2018, it is very likely that many bettors in the USA would have turned to offshore betting sites.

However, offshore betting sites present a number of issues for those that bet with them may face, such as:

Lack of US licensing can lead to player mistreatment

If they fail your money isn’t protected

Potential Money Laundering involvement

The risks posed by offshore betting sites are not involved when betting with legal sports betting sites. All the best online betting sites, as mentioned in this piece, have strict rules and regulations in order to maintain their licenses to operate legally.

Retail Sportsbooks in the USA

If you prefer to gamble in person, then there are many in-person sportsbooks which you can visit in order to wager on sports. It is often the case that states will have legal and licensed retail sportsbooks, despite not having legal online sports betting.

The states which have legal retail sportsbooks are:

AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, IL, IN, IO, LA, MD, MI, MS, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OR, PA, RI, SD, WA, DC, WV, WI.

Other notable states which are set for a launch in the coming years are:

Maine

Nebraska

Ohio

Virginia

Different states will have a larger number of retail sportsbooks available, so it is worth checking which retail sportsbooks are available in your state.

Best Sports Betting Methods

Whilst there remains no correct way of wagering on sports, many bettors use a number of concepts to give them the best chance of winning in the long run.

Value Betting

One of the easiest concepts to grasp, value betting involves analyzing all of the odds a certain sportsbook has for a market, and judging as to whether they’re good value or not.

If you perceive a certain wager to have odds better (higher) than you think they should be, you have identified what is in your opinion ‘value bet’.

By consistently picking out value bets and being successful, you will rack up some nice winnings in the long run.

The Gambler’s Fallacy

The gambler’s fallacy is the idea that the outcome of a certain random event is less or more likely to happen based on the result of a previous event or series of events.

It is by no means a certain way of judging events, as often past events do not change the outcome of future events.

For example, if the New York Red Bulls have won all of their previous five games, those that are unaware of gambler’s fallacy may simply bet on the Red Bulls while ignoring some potentially key factors.

Some of these factors could be: their opponents, injuries, suspensions, upcoming games resulting in a change of tactics, and plenty more.

Those that take gambler’s fallacy into account will most likely be more aware of these factors, and potentially avoid betting heavily without first considering the other factors highlighted.

Beware of the Heavy Favorite

Betting on the favorite may seem like an obvious method to follow, with the sportsbooks giving you a clear option on who’s more likely to win. Some sports have huge favorites compared to others, such as tennis, boxing and basketball.

This method would work, if you had a very large balance, as you will make little profit from each bet. Done over a large period of time, with large stakes placed, you will most likely see eventual profit.

While this method would appear easy, if the favorite doesn’t win, then it can be tough losing a large stake, and you may end up chasing your losses.

Matched Betting/Dutching

The term “dutching” is often used to describe a betting method that guarantees profit, taking advantage of free bets and requiring more than one sportsbook account.

Essentially, dutching involves betting on markets that are unevenly priced between different sportsbooks, with you betting different amounts on each one to ensure a profit.

For example, BetMGM may price the Buffalo Bills to beat the New York Jets at +300 with a -6.5 points spread, whilst FanDuel may price the Jets to win with a +6.5 point spread at +200.

In this instance, you would need to wager $40 on the Jets and $60 on the Bills to guarantee a profit of $20, with these bets needing to be placed with different bookies in order to succeed.

While $20 profit may not seem a lot, with “dutching,” you are guaranteed to win no matter the result of the game/market you’re betting on, as you are covering both outcomes.

Dutching involves adjusting the amount you bet depending on the odds to ensure that you win the same amount of money no matter which bet wins.

Despite requiring a little more time and effort, it is definitely worth looking more into dutching as a betting method.

Hedge Betting

Hedge betting is fairly similar to “dutching” in the way that you are betting on multiple markets on the same event to ensure a profit.

However with hedge betting, you are betting against a bet you’ve already placed previously once the odds for the other side of the betting have changed.

For example, if you bet on NYCFC to beat DC United at +100 before the game, and then NYCFC take a 2-0 lead, the idea is to then bet the correct stake on DC United at their increased odds to lock in a profit.

This way, if DC United came back to win, the bet you placed when they were losing 2-0 would win, whilst your original bet on NYCFC would lose.

Hedge betting also works for parlay betting as well as individual bets. If you have a five-leg parlay bet that has seen the first four legs win, you can hedge your bets against the team/player you need to win for the parlay bet to be successful in order to guarantee a profit.

Find out more about Super Bowl betting