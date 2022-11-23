Fan thrown over stadium bridge after Chiefs-Chargers game

Police are investigating an altercation following Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game in which a fan was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium in social media footage of the apparent incident.

The Inglewood Police Department said they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and launched an investigation, according to CBS News.

Warning: Disturbing content

In the video, two individuals can be seen getting tangled up on a bridge while a crowd of people leaving the game surrounded the scene. At one point, one fan wearing a baseball cap can be seen pulling the other fan, who was dressed in a blue sweatshirt, against a railing and tossing him over the railing and onto the stairs below.

A fan-captured video shows individuals fighting on a bridge outside SoFi Stadium after a Chiefs-Chargers game on Nov. 20, 2022.

The individual dressed in blue appeared to move gingerly in the footage, while another bystander ran over to him. The crowd can also be heard yelling amidst the melee.

It is unclear if any arrests were made at the scene, or if the fan was injured in the fall.

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, Calif. AFP via Getty Images

According to a witness, the fan who pushed the other over the railing was chased by bystanders as he attempted to flee from the area.

The Chargers have not yet addressed the incident. They lost to the Chiefs on Sunday, 30-27.