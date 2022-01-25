Fan rushed Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs-Bills game after $1,000 TikTok dare

The fan who rushed the field at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs and Bills’ divisional-round game on Sunday was prompted to do so by a $1,000 dare by his friend.

And, as is often the case with dumb ideas, the entire process — from drunken ideation, to enaction, all the way to getting tackled by Stefon Diggs — was captured on TikTok.

A TikTok video from user “trentsdreamco” shows how the whole process went down. A person behind the camera goads his friend into rushing the field with the promise of $1,000. The latter then weighs the pros and cons — “to get arrested and spend the night in the drunk tank” — before video cuts to him rushing the field. A caption for the video reads, “Wouldn’t think he really would.”

(Warning — explicit language used):

The question now is whether the $1,000 his friend may — or may not — have received is worth the punishment (apart from getting tackled by an NFL player and then manhandled by stadium security). Getting arrested is certainly part of the equation, but he could also face a potential penalty from the Chiefs, including revocation of season tickets or being banned outright from future games.

It wasn’t all bad, though. The Chiefs ultimately held off the Bills in a wild finish that included five scores in the last two minutes of regulation and overtime. Kansas City will now make its fourth straight appearance in the AFC championship game, with an eye on yet another Super Bowl berth. The game is already being considered among the best playoff games of all time, if not the best.

If only the fan were in the stands to witness it.