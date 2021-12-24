Fan ejected for transphobic Nyla Rose sign at AEW wrestling event

A fan was ejected from “AEW Dynamite” Wednesday after hoisting a sign making fun of openly transgender wrestler Nyla Rose.

A spectator near ringside at the Greensboro Coliseum held up a sign that said “Nyla Rose is that guy’s dad” with an arrow pointed to his left.

Rose was competing in a match against Ruby Soho. She spotted the fan and flipped him off.

Rose’s significant other, who goes by the pseudonymous @kelthecelt on Twitter, said that the fan was ejected by security.

“The security team at AEW is absolutely amazing,” she tweeted. “The guy was escorted out. Just because it wasn’t fast enough for some of you, doesn’t mean they didn’t do their job. Their first priority it to protect the talent that is actively performing.”

In 2019, Rose spoke to Sports Illustrated about her transition.

“My mother made no secret of how proud she was of me before (transitioning) and how she had the child that she wanted,” Rose said. “I never wanted to take that away from her. I felt on some level like I would be stealing her happiness, as crazy as that may sound.

Nyla Rose spoke to Sports Illustrated in 2019 about her transition. Getty Images

“There was [eventually] a point of no return where I was like, I have to do this for me. I’m sorry. I tried to be who you wanted me to be. I tried to live for other people, but at a certain point I had to stop doing that for my own health and wellbeing. I had to be myself.”

As for the fan: Talk about squandering the opportunity to be ringside, something many wrestling fans can only dream of their whole lives.