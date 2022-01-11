Fan chants homophobic slur at Jackson Mahomes at Broncos game

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was the target of homophobic chants at Empower Field in Denver, where Kansas City beat the Broncos 28-24 on Jan. 8.

In a Twitter video captured at the game, someone can be heard yelling, “Hey, Ma-H–o, Ma-H–o,” while the camera zooms in on Jackson Mahomes standing on the sideline in a red Chiefs jacket.

He was taking photos of his brother’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, who heard the anti-gay slurs and replied, “How rude.”

Mahomes never turned around or acknowledged the situation in the clip.

It’s unclear if things escalated further, or if Mahomes and Co. got stadium security involved.

Neither Mahomes nor Matthews addressed the situation on social media. They did share Instagram photos on the field in Denver, and Mahomes, of course, filmed a TikTok video dancing on the sideline.

The scene happened a few weeks after a local Kansas City bar slammed Mahomes in a Facebook post, claiming he acted entitled and rude to employees at the establishment.

On Tuesday, Matthews touched down in New York, via private jet, to try on her wedding dress for the first time. She’s set to tie the knot with the Chiefs quarterback sometime in 2022.

Matthews, who documented her travels on Instagram, was with fellow Chiefs WAGs, Kayla Nicole, who’s dating tight end Travis Kelce, and Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancée, Sydni Paige.