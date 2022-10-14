Familiar names in running for five MLB managerial openings

Joe Espada had a split doubleheader of sorts when he interviewed for both the White Sox and Marlins managerial jobs Wednesday, as The Post reported. There are five managerial openings.

Other potential candidates include Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy, Braves bench coach Walt Weiss, former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, former Jays manager John Gibbons, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, Braves third-base coach Ron Washington, White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo, Mets third-base coach Joey Cora, former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, Cubs bench coach Will Venable, A’s bench coach Brad Ausmus, former Mariners exec Dave Valle, WBC manager Mark DeRosa, former Cubs/Angels manager Joe Maddon, former Rangers manager Chris Woodward, Padres coach Skip Schumaker, Cubs coach Mike Napoli and MLB exec Raul Ibanez.

While there weren’t a ton of players who made a big impact changing teams at the trade deadline, at least six teams took chances and made significant moves — the Padres, Mariners, Phillies, Yankees, Astros, Braves — and they remain alive.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller took the biggest risk trading five big prospects (James Wood, whose historic comp is Willie McCovey, was the one they least wanted to give up in the Juan Soto deal), but Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto, Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, Yankees GM Brian Cashman and to a lesser degree Astros GM James Click also took chances by trading prospects. Three of the players Cashman traded for — Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas and Scott Effross — are hurt, but Bronxville product Harrison Bader now looks like a big plus after earlier fan concern about the loss of Jordan Montgomery.

Word still going around is that Click may be on the outs with club owner Jim Crane. As one rival mentioned, not only is the team continuing to win but it transitioned nicely from its scandal. Anyway, the issue allegedly is over credit. Which seems odd because Click certainly doesn’t seem like a credit grabber.

Padres manager Bob Melvin had a meeting all set with Mets owner Steve Cohen when Melvin had to cancel after deciding to take the Padres job, as Joel Sherman reported. The Mets didn’t have a GM at the time but the bigger issue was geographic: Melvin lives in Arizona and prefers to be out West. Melvin looked for Sandy Alderson in New York this week to explain his choice, but no explanation probably was necessary.

Two frequent targets (for the Mets and others), Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff, who built the Guardians into a playoff team on a shoestring budget, won’t be coming to Queens (where there’s an opening for team president).

Antonetti said, “I’m super happy.” And Chernoff said, “I love it here. I love the Guardians.”

The Mets suggested to J.T. Realmuto they’d be willing to go to around $125M for five years early in winter a couple years ago. But Realmuto preferred to test the market and wound up getting $115.3M from the Phillies. The Mets wound up signing James McCann for $42M over four years, and he posted a -0.2 WAR this year compared to 6.5 for Realmuto. Realmuto must have really loved Philly.

The Yankees may have felt a little bit better when Reds people told them there was nothing they could have done to get Luis Castillo once they turned down the requested Anthony Volpe-Oswald Peraza package. The Reds ended up getting three of Seattle’s top five prospects, including Noelvi Marte, though the prospects they got aren’t close to the bigs (unlike Volpe and Peraza).

The Rangers called on hometown boy Clayton Kershaw last winter but he didn’t want to leave the Dodgers. Some guys might want to play a last year or two at home, but Kershaw’s Dodgers legacy is so strong that most believe he will eventually retire as a Dodger.

Best wishes to Keith Hernandez who suffered a very painful shoulder injury in a fall in Midtown Manhattan and is recovering from surgery. Hernandez, a true Gold Glover, was able to catch his cell phone before it hit the pavement, however.

Hernandez says he feels like he’s turning a corner in his second week out of surgery, but he added, “I wish I had let the cellphone go.”