Falcons receiver Cameron Batson arrested for DUI after police chase

NFL player Cameron Batson, who is currently a part of the Falcons’ practice squad, was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta after getting into a police chase.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Batson, 27, was stopped on a highway for speeding and failure to maintain his lane. The officers issued a field sobriety test and determined he was driving under the influence.

Batson then resisted when the officers tried to arrest him and an altercation ensued, causing one of the cops to fire his gun, per to the report. The bullet did not hit Batson or anyone else.

Cameron Batson Getty Images

The receiver got back in his car and attempted to flee, while the cops pursued him. He crashed his car not long after, and attempted to escape on foot.

It was at that point that the officers caught up to him and arrested him. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson has been in the NFL since 2018, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Titans after playing collegiately at Texas Tech. He spent four seasons with Tennessee, returning kicks and catching 22 passes over that span.

The Falcons signed him to their practice squad in the 2022 offseason, with Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith having coached him in Tennessee, where he was the offensive coordinator.