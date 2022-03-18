Falcons lose Deshaun Watson to Browns, face Matt Ryan dilemma

The Atlanta Falcons had no idea what they were bidding against.

Until Friday’s stunning reports that the Cleveland Browns were landing Deshaun Watson for the eye-popping price of $230 million over five years, fully guaranteed — plus three first-round draft picks and more — the Falcons appeared to be the team to beat in the pursuit of the quarterback’s services.

In fact, earlier reports this week indicated Watson had informed the Browns they were out and that his final two teams had been narrowed down to the Falcons and Saints — with momentum really swinging towards Atlanta.

Deshaun Watson stunned the NFL community on Friday, March 18, 2022, by heading to the Browns Getty Images

“I’m told the ‘who’s who’ of Atlanta from members of the Braves, Hawks, music world —inc. Lil’ Baby & Quavo” have all reached out to Deshaun Watson to let him know ‘we want him home,’ per source,” Josina Anderson of CBS Sports tweeted Thursday night. “Also told it’s been down to 2 teams since yesterday. World’s just finding out now.’”

It had felt like the holdup was the Falcons figuring out what to do with the franchise’s longtime quarterback, Matt Ryan. Meanwhile, the Browns were surreptitiously bidding the price up on Watson into the stratosphere.

“The Falcons thought they were close,” reported James Palmer of NFL Network. “Very close to landing Watson. And they were actually working something out, but late in the talks came even more demands including more money and guarantees per sources.”

Matt Ryan has spent his entire NFL career with the Falcons Getty Images

The salary cap and draft assets the Browns gave up in this deal will invariably create holes on the roster down the line. There is a lot of pressure on Watson to deliver for the Browns, from the perspectives of performance, health, and staying out of trouble off the field.

A grand jury declined to press criminal charges on Watson after 22 massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct, but he still faces civil litigation and potential discipline from Roger Goodell’s NFL personal conduct policy.

The Falcons now appear to be in a similar position with Ryan that — at least from outside — the Browns seemed to be in earlier this week with Baker Mayfield. The incumbent Browns quarterback, feeling spurned that the franchise tried to recruit Watson, requested a trade.

As of Friday afternoon, Mayfield has reportedly requested a trade to the quarterback-needy Colts, who recently parted ways with Carson Wentz.

The Falcons had been in the mix for Watson’s services Getty Images

The Falcons, meanwhile, “will turn their attention to making Matt Ryan feel wanted while he considers his options,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There aren’t many options in the marketplace that are better for the Falcons than Ryan. Mayfield will be on the block, and the 49ers have reportedly shown a willingness to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. Ryan, however, seems to be Atlanta’s best option at this point.

But how will he respond to the only NFL team he’s ever played for trying in vain to replace him?