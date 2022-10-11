Falcons’ Grady Jarrett ‘left clueless’ after Tom Brady roughing call

Grady Jarrett doesn’t know what he’s supposed to do.

The Falcons’ defensive lineman was flagged for a dubious roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady on Sunday that effectively ended any chance the Falcons had to come back against the Bucanneers.

“Just looking back on it, I’m still kind of left clueless on what I’m expected to do in that situation,” Jarrett told reporters on Tuesday.

He was also asked about the similarly controversial call on Chris Jones of the Chiefs, who was flagged for roughing the passer on what seemed to be a strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Monday night.

“I did see Chris’ sack last night, and that was questionable as well,” Jarrett said. “All these other things that we can review, I’m not saying that it cost us the game, but it cost us an opportunity to win the game and if it’s costing people games, it’s going to cost people livelihoods. Going to cost people’s opportunities. You never know who is going to go down and make a crazy play.

Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady of the Buccaneers during the fourth quarter Sunday in Tampa. Getty Images

Grady Jarrett said he is still ‘clueless’ about what he could’ve done differently to sack Tom Brady without getting flagged for roughing the passer. Getty Images

“Obviously this happened to us, the Falcons, but forget all that, it’s about the sport. When people watch us to be entertained, to see some game-winning drives and then when you do it right, the right way, that’s what makes it so frustrating, because you did follow the rules and you didn’t do anything bad. So let’s give the game what the game is owed, and that’s the best product we can put on the field.”

Jarrett rattled off a couple of WWE moves — and said that is not what he’s trying to do.

“Nobody wants to go in there and straight DDT, RKO and hurt people,” Jarrett said. “But when you do it right, I don’t believe you should be punished for it.”