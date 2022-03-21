Falcons eyeing Marcus Mariota as Matt Ryan replacement

The quarterback carousel is spinning at breakneck speeds this NFL offseason.

After the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts, they are expected to try to replace him with Marcus Mariota, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Arthur Smith, the head coach of the Falcons, was on the offensive staff with Mariota on the Tennessee Titans, first as tight ends coach and later as offensive coordinator.

The Falcons are taking a dead cap hit of more than $40 million on the Matt Ryan trade, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, who says this is the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history by more than $7 million.

What this means, practically, is that this will in all likelihood be a major rebuilding season in Atlanta.

Mariota, 28, spent the last two seasons backing up Derek Carr with the Raiders. He did not start any games in that stretch.

The Falcons are expected to pursue Marcus Mariota to replace Matt Ryan. Getty Images

Mariota, who was the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, is an unrestricted free agent.

In the five years that Mariota played for the Titans, Tennessee went 29-32 in the games he started.