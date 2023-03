Fairleigh Dickinson didn’t have another upset in it.

The No. 16-seeded Knights fell 78-70 to No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the Round of 32 East Region game in Albany on Sunday night.





Joe Munden Jr. of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights reacts during a loss to Florida Atlantic on Sunday night. Getty Images

FDU, which saw the game slip away in the closing minutes, had become just the second 16-seed ever to defeat a No. 1 when it took down Purdue in the opening round, but the small New Jersey school will not be celebrating a Sweet 16 bid.