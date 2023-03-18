Fairleigh Dickinson busted every last March Madness bracket

March Madness fans, please know: you are not alone.

Everyone else’s bracket is busted now, too.

Top-seeded Purdue’s historic loss to No. 16 Fairlegh Dickinson was the final bracket-busting straw in 2023′ March Madness madness.

According to CBS Sports, there are zero active brackets remaining on its platform.

Nada. Zilch. Goose-egg.

A series of upsets in the early days of the NCAA Tournament got us to this point:

No. 13 Furman edged past No. 4 Virginia, 68-67, in the first round on Thursday.

No. 15 Princeton pulled off a 59-55 win over second-seeded Arizona, too.

And then came FDU and its 63-58 win, marking just the second time a No. 16 team had pulled off a win in 152 Round of 64 tries.

The Knights made the tournament on a technicality, having lost to Merrimack in the Northeast Conference final.





Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Sebastien Lamaute celebrates defeating the Purdue Boilermakers. USA TODAY Sports

Merrimack, however, only transitioned to Division-I four years ago and is not tournament eligible until next season.

Fairleigh Dickinson took the NEC bid, beat Texas Southern in the First Four, and then became just the second No. 16 seed to take down a No. 1, joining the like of UMBC, which took down Virginia in 2018.

FDU coach Tobin Anderson seemed to know just how unlikely his squad’s win was.

“If we played them 100 times, they’d probably beat us 99 times,” FDU coach Tobin Anderson, still in his first season with the Knights, said. “Play them 100 times, we have one win. But tonight’s the one we had to be unique, we had to be unorthodox.”

“We had to make it tough on them, just be different.”

Whereas UMBC’s 2018 tournament stay was ended by Kansas State in the second round, the Knights have the chance to do one better against Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Betting on College Basketball?

Already the official March Madness bracket-busters, why not go for another?

“We’re trying to win the next game,” Anderson said. “We just can’t be happy to be here. And the guys gotta believe.”