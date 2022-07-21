‘Failed season’ if Jets miss playoffs

After C.J. Mosely made the claim that it’s “playoffs or bust” for the Jets earlier in the offseason, wide receiver Braxton Berrios has come out echoing an even stronger sentiment.

It’s easy to understand why there is so much hype within New York’s locker room. The Jets higher-ups have invested heavily into building a successful young core. The last two years the offense added Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Breece Hall on the offensive side through the draft. On the defensive side, they drafted Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson. They have also brought in numerous free-agent acquisitions.

Braxton Berrios, who signed with the Jets for two years at $12 million this offseason, is all in on the youthful revival of the team.

“We have a lot to do,” Berrios said Thursday on the Rich Eisen Show. “We have all the tools to be able to do that, absolutely. If we don’t get there, it’s obviously a failed season to everybody in the building, especially us players.”

Braxton Berrios celebrates a touchdown against the Buccaneers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Berrios and the Jets still have quite a hill to climb, though, with the Bills and the newly strengthened Dolphins looming within the division. Still, there’s a visible hope they can break into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

“We’re absolutely looking to go to the playoffs,” Berrios said. “That’s the hope, the goal and we’re going to do everything in our power to do it.”

Berrios posted career highs last season with 46 catches for 431 yards to go with two receiving touchdowns last season. He also had two rushing touchdowns and a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.