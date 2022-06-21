Factors lead to Red Sox, A’s bets

Commercial Content, 21+



Baseball bettors have a full 15-game slate to bet on tonight, but expert bettors have identified three matchups that pique their interest.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today’s report has identified one side and two totals that see at least a majority of the above signals triggered. With that in mind, let’s dive into the recommendations.



Game #1 – Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

These sides will begin a three-game series Tuesday night, but bettors are gravitating to the total.

We’ve seen sharp action hitting the under, which opened at 8.5 runs but has since ticked down to either eight or 7.5 runs at most shops. Those bettors interested in the former will need to lay between -115 and -120, while bettors interested in the latter can currently get it at +100.

Big money bettors are also interested in the under. As of this writing, the under has seen 58 percent of all bets against 89 percent of the total handle, the sixth-highest money percentage on the board.

Lastly, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Weather: Wind Blowing In — that triggers the under in this matchup. That system, which looks for sustained winds between five and 35 mph in games with closing totals between six and 11 runs, has a 55 percent historical win rate and a seven percent return on investment.

Rockies vs. Marlins PRO Report Pick

Total Under 7.5 Runs (+100) — BetMGM

Game #2 – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

The Red Sox claimed the series opener Monday night, but experts are once again interested in the total here.

We’ve seen sharp action coming in on the over, which opened at nine runs but has since ticked up to 9.5 runs at most shops. Additionally, big money bettors are also interested in the over here — as of this writing, the over has seen 61 percent of all bets against 90 percent of the total handle.

Finally, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the over in this matchup, giving that market three signals in its direction.

Tigers vs. Red Sox PRO Report Pick

Total Over 9.5 Runs (+100) — Caesars

Frankie Montas USA TODAY Sports

Game #3 – Seattle Mariners at Oakland As, 9:40 p.m. ET

The Mariners and A’s begin a three-game series tonight in Oakland, and experts are backing the hosts.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Athletics moneyline, which opened at +125 and has slightly ticked down to +124. Additionally, big money bettors are interested in the A’s as well — as of this writing, they’ve seen only 26 percent of all bets against 39 percent of the total handle.

Further, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Betting Against the Public — that identifies the A’s. That system, which looks for divisional underdogs with less than 29 percent of all bets, has a 45 percent historical win rate and eight percent return on investment.

Finally, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the A’s tonight, giving this market four total signals.

Mariners vs. As PRO Report Pick

Oakland As Moneyline (+124) — Fanduel