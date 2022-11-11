Fabian Moreau ‘grateful’ for Giants chance after Texans release

The Giants found the veteran needed to stabilize their secondary in the unlikeliest place.

Fabian Moreau was on a list of players released this summer by the NFL-worst Houston Texans.

“I knew it wasn’t a fit for me over there once I got there. Just not my style of defense,” Moreau told The Post after practice Friday, the last of the week before the Giants host those Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday. “This league will humble you one way or another, and I’m already a humble person.”

If he wanted to, Moreau could humblebrag about his turnaround since he lasted less than three months with the Cover 2-reliant Texans.

After first signing to the Giants’ practice squad to provide depth behind inexperienced projected starters, Moreau proved invaluable when Aaron Robinson (two games played) and Cor’Dale Flott (three) went down with long-term injuries. Moreau is about to make his fifth straight start (the 39th of his six-year career, including 16 for the Falcons last season) as the Giants (6-2) come off the bye with a shot at the playoffs.

Fabian Moreau participates in drills at Giants practice on Friday. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

“It takes humbling yourself and understanding the bigger picture,” Moreau said of accepting a practice-squad roster spot. “I feel like I’m a starter in this league. An opportunity I’m grateful for presented itself, and that’s what I’m working to do — solidify that each day in practice and games.”

The Giants were supposed to be devastated by the salary-cap-forced release of top cornerback James Bradberry. While Bradberry is having a strong season for the Eagles, the duo of Adoree’ Jackson and Moreau has been more than capable of softening the blow. The Giants rank No. 8 in the NFL with just 6.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

“Instinctive veteran that’s really done a good job in our defense of playing the things we’ve asked him to play,” is how head coach Brian Daboll described Moreau. “He’s tackled well, made plays on the ball, covered well. He’s been a good addition.”

Moreau has allowed 19 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown on 35 targets in coordinator Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy man-to-man coverage scheme.

“It’s a great group of guys here, and I love what Wink does,” Moreau said. “I don’t get bitter [at the Texans]. You have to take life how it is and always know who you are. Just have fun playing football. I have confidence in myself, and I expect myself to play at a high level.”

Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes recruited his fellow former UCLA product to the Giants. They weren’t college teammates, but Holmes always looked at Moreau as a “big brother” whom he trained alongside as recently as just before NFL training camps opened in July.

“I told him we had a great core, great belief system, great coaches being put in place that we were all adapting to,” Holmes said. “The way the system was structured, I felt like he was a guy who fit — and it’s been showing. Outside of his production, his wisdom in the meeting room is beyond words. There are things he sees on film study that some coaches might not see.”