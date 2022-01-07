FA Cup 3rd Round matches: How to watch & stream EPL teams playing in 2021-2022

The Premier League will be taking a short hiatus to allow top flight clubs to begin their journeys in the 2021-22 FA Cup with the goal of reaching the final at Wembley Stadium on May 14.

The tournament has reached the Third Round, the juncture when all Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition. Matches that end in a draw after 90 minutes will head to extra time and a penalty-kick shootout if necessary.

The complete Third Round schedule follows below. There are three matches of the 32 on tap which feature Premier League head-to-heads: Manchester United hosts Aston Villa at Old Trafford, while Leicester City welcomes Watford to the King Power Stadium and West Ham faces Leeds United.

𝙍𝙀𝘽𝙀𝘾𝘾𝘼 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙃 𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀𝙎 𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 🙌 All the referee appointments of the #EmiratesFACup Third Round as Rebecca Welch will become the first woman to officiate in a game at this stage of the competition! 👏 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2022

How to watch FA Cup 3rd Round matches

Dates: Friday, Jan. 7 through Monday, Jan. 10

Friday, Jan. 7 through Monday, Jan. 10 TV Channels: None

None Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

The entirety of the FA Cup 3rd Round will be carried by ESPN+ throughout the weekend. The ESPN streaming platform has exclusive rights to the competition in the USA as well as England’s other domestic cup competition, the Carabao Cup or League Cup.

The 32-match slate begins with Swindon Town vs. Manchester City on Friday, Jan. 7, while the marquee match between Manchester United and Aston Villa closes out the round. There will be 21 matches available during an eight-hour window on Saturday, Jan. 8.

And there’s a bonus for fans amid all the action: Sunday, Jan. 9 will also see the 4th Round draw streamed live at 11:50 a.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

FA Cup 3rd round matches (Jan. 7-10, 2022)

Sixty-four teams are in action in the FA Cup third round, with most of them hailing from the top two divisions of English football:

English Premier League (first tier): 20 clubs

20 clubs English Championship (second tier): 24 clubs

24 clubs League One (third tier): 8 clubs

8 clubs League Two (fourth tier): 8 clubs

8 clubs National League (fifth tier): 3 clubs (Boreham Wood, Chesterfield, Yeovil Town)

3 clubs (Boreham Wood, Chesterfield, Yeovil Town) National League North/South (sixth tier): 1 club (Kidderminster Harriers)

Lower-division teams are noted in parentheses in the schedule below: CH = Championship (second tier); L1 = League One (third tier); L2 = League Two (fourth tier); NL = National League (fifth tier), NLNS = National League North/South (sixth tier).

Date Match Time (ET) Stream Fri., Jan. 7 Swindon Town (L2) vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Mansfield Town (L2) vs. Middlesbrough (CH) 7:15 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Hartlepool United (L2) vs. Blackpool (CH) 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Bristol City (CH) vs. Fulham (CH) 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town (CH) 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Coventry City (CH) vs. Derby County (CH) 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Millwall (CH) vs. Crystal Palace 7:45 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Newcastle United vs Cambridge United (L1) 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Peterborough United (CH) vs. Bristol Rovers (L2) 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Barnsley (CH) vs. Barrow AFC (L2) 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 West Brom (CH) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Leicester City vs. Watford 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Kidderminster Harriers (NLNS) vs. Reading (CH) 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Port Vale (L2) vs. Brentford 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Wigan Athletic (L1) vs. Blackburn Rovers (CH) 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Queens Park Rangers (CH) vs. Rotherham (L1) 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Boreham Wood (NL) vs. AFC Wimbledon (L1) 10 a.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Hull City (CH) vs. Everton 12:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Chelsea vs. Chesterfield (NL) 12:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Birmingham City (CH) vs. Plymouth Argyle (L1) 12:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Swansea City (CH) vs. Southampton 12:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat., Jan. 8 Yeovil Town (NL) vs. AFC Bournemouth (CH) 12:45 p.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Luton Town (CH) vs. Harrogate Town (L2) 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Stoke City (CH) vs. Leyton Orient (L2) 9 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Cardiff City (CH) vs. Preston North End (CH) 9 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Charlton Athletic (L1) vs. Norwich City 9 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United (CH) 9 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 West Ham United vs. Leeds United 9 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Morecambe (L1) 9 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury Town (L1) 9 a.m. ESPN+ Sun., Jan. 9 Nottingham Forest (CH) vs. Arsenal 12:10 p.m. ESPN+ Mon., Jan. 10 Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 2:55 p.m. ESPN+

When is the FA Cup 4th Round draw?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Sunday, Jan. 9 Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

11:50 a.m. ET TV channel: None

None Stream: ESPN+

Before the final results of the FA Cup third round are all in, the fourth-round draw will have already taken place. All 16 matchups for the weekend of Feb. 5-6 will be determined.

Fourth round: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6 Round of 16 (fifth round): Wednesday, March 2

Wednesday, March 2 Quarterfinals: Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20

Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20 Semifinals: Saturday, April 16

Saturday, April 16 Final: Saturday, May 14

The Fourth Round draw will begin at 11:50 a.m. ET Sunday, prior to the Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal match. The draw will also allow for a slot for the winner of the Aston Villa vs. Manchester United match that takes place a day later.