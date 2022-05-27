F1 predictions, preview, picks, odds

Commercial Content, 21+



We’re less than 48 hours away from Formula 1’s marquee grand prix as drivers ready to hit the streets of Monaco. The race will begin on Sunday, May 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET, and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Qualifying will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, with practice runs beginning on Friday, May 27.

Monaco Grand Prix 2022 preview

Following his victory in Barcelona, Max Verstappen has stolen the lead in the world championship race from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (+100), who arrives as the pre-race favorite in Monaco. Verstappen (+125) follows closely, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton comes in at +1600.

Max Verstappen practices at the Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 via Getty Images

However, I’m choosing to stay away from the outright winner market for my best bets. Rather, I’m looking to two prop bets for Sunday’s grand prix. Without further delay, here are my best bets (odds are reflective at time of writing and subject to change).



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Monaco Grand Prix 2022 predictions and bets

Esteban Ocon Points Finish (-145)

Odds via BetMGM

This may prove too high a price for some, but Ocon has established himself as an incredibly reliable driver in collecting top-10 finishes.

Dating back to last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix, Ocon has won points in all but one race. Just this season, the Alpine driver has collected points in five of six grand prix’s and has finished P7 or better in four of five points finishes this season.

Extrapolate the data out further and prospective bettors will find Ocon has won points in 19 of his last 28 races, a 68 percent clip that’s nine percent higher than this implied probability.

Esteban Ocon Getty Images

Further, Ocon has established himself as a great racer on street-style circuits. In three races on such tracks this season, he’s collected points in all three. Dating back to the beginning of last season, Ocon has won points in seven of his last eight grand prix’s on street circuits, including a P9 finish at last year’s Monaco Grand prix.

Given Ocon has shown himself to be a reliable qualifier this season – P8 or better in two of three street circuit grand prix’s this season – I believe he’s a good bet to finish inside the top-10 and would play this market up to -155.

Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc Both on the Podium (-125)

Odds via BetMGM

Unbelievably, this prop has cashed in only two of six races this season. However, I believe that makes this the perfect buy-low spot.

We’ll begin with Verstappen, who has won every grand prix in which he has crossed the finish line. So, one would presume that the lead Red Bull driver – who won last year’s Monaco Grand Prix after recording a P4 finish in 2019’s version – is a safe bet to finish P3 or better this time around.

Plus, given Monaco doesn’t feature much overtaking, I have further confidence in Verstappen, who has qualified P3 or better in all but one of six races this season.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

That would presumably place the onus of this bet on Leclerc, who has finished on the podium in four of six races this season. Although I’m slightly concerned Leclerc has never finished on the podium at Monaco, the fact remains he qualified on pole last year in an objectively inferior car and has qualified no worse than P2 through six races this season.

Additionally, Ferrari’s car has shown a strong ability to handle tight corners, an asset that will come in handy on Monaco’s narrow streets. For all those reasons, I would play this market up to -135.