Eyes on Ravens, Lamar Jackson at NFL franchise tag deadline

The Ravens are firmly up against the clock.

As Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline looms for NFL teams to use the franchise tag on players, all eyes remain on Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore and Jackson were poised to continue to talk about a long-term deal right up to that deadline, Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome told “The Bernie Kosar Show” on Monday.

But after over two years of trying to reach an agreement, all signs point to the franchise tag as a temporary resolution.

The superstar quarterback and the Ravens have been in talks for a lucrative contract extension each of the last two offseasons, but haven’t been able to reach common ground.

Head coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta have made their intent for a long-term deal clear, but there’s seemingly still a large gap — particularly over guaranteed money — between the two sides.

If he’s tagged, Jackson will earn a guaranteed $32.4 million on a one-year deal.





Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will negotiate over a long-term deal right up to the franchise tag deadline. AP

Elsewhere, the Cowboys tagged breakout running back Tony Pollard after he recorded 1,007 rushing yards, 371 receiving yards, nine rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. All were career-highs.

The tag will pay Pollard a guaranteed $10.09 million for one season.

After previously not picking up his fifth-year option, the Raiders officially tagged running back Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage last year, on Monday.





Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have tried to. reach common ground each of the last two offseasons. Getty Images

He’ll earn the same $10.09 million for one season as Pollard, giving both their respective teams another season to weigh a long-term deal and prove their breakout seasons weren’t anomalies.

Polarizing ex-Giants tight end Evan Engram enjoyed his own career year with the Jaguars (73 catches for 766 yards, both career-highs).

In return, the Jaguars slapped the tag on him Monday, earning him $11.35 million guaranteed for one year.





Evan Engram enjoyed a career year in his first season with the Jaguars. Getty Images

The Commanders will continue to negotiate with star defensive tackle Daron Payne, but the team tagged him Monday.

If Washington doesn’t reach a long-term deal, Payne will earn $18.94 million guaranteed for one year.

As they try to sort out their salary cap, the Chiefs have decided not to franchise tag left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., which will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.

If the Giants reach an agreement for a long-term deal with Daniel Jones by the deadline, they will likely use the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

If they can’t reach a deal with Jones, they will be forced to use the tag on him, which will earn him the same $32.4 million as Jackson.