Expert Week 9 NFL picks

The Wildcat returns for his 26th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2021 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s NFL record in print stands at 674-582 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

ATLANTA FALCONS (+3) over Los Angeles Chargers

The state of the Chargers’ secondary provides the Falcons an opportunity to continue to perform above expectations in this surprise-laden season. Marcus Mariota is making the most of his opportunity to be the starting quarterback. We’re not sold the Dirty Birds are all-world, but they’ve been making the right moves. Continue to respect this game home ’dog, with their head start.

Seattle Seahawks (+2) over ARIZONA CARDINALS

Not looking to sell the advancing Seattle squad in this price range against this caliber of opponent. Seattle’s upside potential vis-à-vis Arizona’s is another factor influencing this selection. We’re also not overly eager to chase Arizona laying points at home. Seahawks capitalize on their upside form, for one unit.

Last week: 0-2. Giants (L). Jets (L).

Season: 9-6