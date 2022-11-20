Expert Week 11 NFL picks

Commercial content 21+.



The Wildcat returns for his 26th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2021 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cats record in print stands at 674-582 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

Philly’s midseason hiccup led directly to the team’s first loss of the season to a divisional foe (the Commanders) that knows the Iggles well. Off that result, more than willing to go to war against this up-and-down Colts outfit that may or may not penetrate deep into this season’s playoffs. While it’s a concern that must be respected, doubt Philly has peaked too soon.



Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images

Their bracing, hard-nosed defense has allowed the Giants the time and support to sustain their breakthrough season in this cycle. You don’t need to be Vince Lombardi to understand that given the strength of the NFC East, the Giants’ defense is night-and-day superior to Detroit’s stop unit.

Last week: 1-1. Cardinals (W). Cowboys (L).

Season: 11-7-1.