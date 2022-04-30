Expert Picks & Betting Offers

Expert Picks & Betting Offers

by

The biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing is on display tonight, as Katie Taylor defends her four lightweight championships against former unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

Serrano is the slight favorite heading into the fight at -140 (BetMGM). When looking at the favored outcomes, however, the most likely outcome via the odds is Serrano via decision at +160, beating out Taylor via decision (+175) or Serrano via KO (+330).

Taylor vs. Serrano: The Analysis

Fresh off of a victory over Firuza Sharipova, Katie Taylor (20-0) is considered to be a true great of female boxing. Taylor is set to defend her undisputed lightweight titles against seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano. The pressure is certainly on for the Irish boxer as the bout has been billed as the ‘biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing.’


Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000

New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.


Caesars Sportsbook Logo Square

Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.


The WynnBet Logo

Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply


The PointsBet Logo

Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000

New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.


The BetRivers Logo

100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.


FanDuel Logo Square

Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

As for Amanda Serrano (42-1-1), the American is coming off of a decision win over Miriam Gutierrez back in December of 2021. With 30 wins coming via a form of knockout, there is no doubt that Serrano will be Taylor’s toughest test yet inside the ring. Fighting on home soil, Serrano will be aiming to impress the home crows this weekend

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Last time out in the Garden, Katie Taylor secured a majority decision over Delfine Persoon, who earned a first career loss against Taylor.

Serrano’s power is what’s giving her the overall status as favorite as Taylor has basically no realistic chance of scoring a stoppage. With that in mind, if you want to make the play for Taylor, it makes more sense to take the decision line rather than the +120 straight bet on her simply to win.

Taylor is an exceptional boxer, as is Serrano, but being able to get the most likely Taylor outcome at a line as high as +160 is a great value.

The pick: Katie Taylor by decision @ +175 via BetMGM

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.