Expert MLB predictions, picks today: Targeting Tigers-Twins, more Tuesday

On the heels of a limited Monday slate, baseball bettors are treated to a 16-game schedule today. For expert bettors, though, they’re focusing on three specific matchups.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today’s report sees two sides — both underdogs — and one total trigger at least three of the above signals. With that in mind, let’s dive into the report’s recommendations.



Game #1 – Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

The Tigers have lost three in a row and four their last five, but experts rate them highly tonight in the Twin Cities.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Tigers moneyline, which opened at a consensus +169 price but has since ticked down to +160 at most shops. Further, big money bettors are also interested in the Tigers — as of this writing, Detroit has seen only 24 percent of all bets against 92 percent of the total handle.

This game also carries a model projection edge. According to Action Network MLB power ratings, the Tigers should be priced at +131, giving bettors almost 30 cents of value.

Finally, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Tigers, giving them four of five possible signals.

Tigers vs. Twins PRO Report Pick

Detroit Tigers Moneyline (+162) — Caesars Sportsbook

Game #2 – Oakland As at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

The Angels have dominated the A’s this season (5-2 on the season), but experts are instead looking to the total tonight.

We’ve seen sharp action arriving on the over, which opened at seven runs but has since ticked up to 7.5 runs. Additionally, big money support is once again heading in the same direction — as of this writing, the over has received 59 percent of all bets against 98 percent of the total.

This game also holds another model projection edge. Based on Action Network MLB power ratings, the total should be 8.27, giving bettors a supposed 0.75 runs of wiggle room based on the current total.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from the Action Network is backing the over to give this market four signals in its direction.

As vs. Angels PRO Report Pick

Total Over 7.5 Runs (-105) — Fanduel Sportsbook

Game #3 – Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

These bitter rivals meet for the second of a four-game set tonight, with experts preferring the host Giants.

We’ve seen slight big money support for the Giants, which have received 11 percent of all bets against 27 percent of the total handle thus far. Additionally, the Giants satisfy the criterion outlined in one Action Network PRO System — Betting Against the Public. That system, which looks for divisional dogs receiving less than 30 percent of all bets, has a 45 percent historical win rate and an eight percent return on investment.

Lastly, two top Action Network MLB experts are riding with the Giants to round out the three totals going in their direction.

Dodgers vs. Giants PRO Report Pick

San Francisco Giants Moneyline (+124) — Fanduel Sportsbook