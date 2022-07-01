Expert MLB odds, predictions, picks today: Red Sox vs. Cubs

Commercial Content, 21+



After a limited Thursday slate, Major League Baseball is back Friday with a full 15-game schedule. And for expert bettors, there are a few games worth targeting.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today’s report has identified two totals that trigger at least three of the above signals. So, without further delay, let’s dive into the recommendations.



Game #1 – Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

These teams will begin a three-game series today at Wrigley Field and experts are intrigued by the under.

We’ve tracked sharp action on that side of the total, which opened at nine runs but has dipped to 8.5 through early action. Additionally, big money bettors are interested in the under as well — as of this writing, that market has seen 58 percent of all bets against 69 percent of the total handle.

Further, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Wrigley Field Unders — triggering this bet. That system, which looks for closing totals between eight and 13 in games featuring high winds (between five and 40 mph), has a 60 percent historical win percentage and 17 percent return on investment.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is riding the under, giving this market four signals in its direction.

Cubs vs. Red Sox PRO Report Pick

Total Under 8.5 Runs (-110) — BetMGM

Game #2 – Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

Last night’s game between these teams saw a combined 15 runs and experts are once again backing a high-run contest.

We’ve seen sharp action coming in on the over, which opened at 7.5 runs but has since ticked up to eight runs at most shops. Additionally, big money support has flowed in on the over. As of this writing, that market has seen 54 percent of all bets against 71 percent of the total handle.

Finally, one top Action Network MLB betting expert is backing the over to give that market three total signals.

Pirates vs. Brewers PRO Report Pick

Total Over 8 Runs (-104) — Fanduel Sportsbook