Expert betting picks and predictions for the NHL, MLB today

Commercial Content, 21+



Bettors have one NBA game, two NHL contests and 15 MLB games to choose from today, but experts are interested in a few specific tilts.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report, which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report has identified one NHL side and two MLB teams that trigger a majority of the above signals. So, without further delay, let’s dive into those selections.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Game #1 – Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

The Rangers claimed Game Three to cut the Carolina series lead in half, but bettors are leaning toward the visitors for Game Four.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Hurricanes, which opened at -110 on the moneyline but now have prices ranging from -104 to -110 depending on where you shop. Additionally, there’s a model projection edge with the Hurricanes, which has received 45 percent of all bets and 56 percent of the total handle. According to Action Network NHL power ratings, the Hurricanes should be a -141 favorite tonight.

Lastly, one top NHL betting expert from The Action Network is backing the Hurricanes tonight to give it three signals in its favor.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes PRO Report Pick

Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline (-109) — BetRivers Sportsbook

Juan Soto USA TODAY Sports

Game #2 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

The Dodgers wiped the floor with the Nationals 10-1 on Monday, but bettors like a recovery from Washington Tuesday.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the hosts, which opened as +200 underdogs on the moneyline but now sit at +188. Additionally, big money bettors are interested in the Nationals as well. As of this writing, the Nationals have seen 22 percent of all moneyline bets against 35 percent of the total handle.

Finally, two MLB betting experts from The Action Network have already placed bets on the Nationals to round out the three signals going in its favor.

Dodgers vs. Nationals PRO Report Pick

Washington Nationals Moneyline (+180) — DraftKings

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Game #3 – Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

These divisional foes will begin a three-game series Tuesday in Anaheim and bettors are targeting the visiting Rangers.

Although we’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the host Angels — it has moved from -130 to -152 as of this writing — three of the remaining four signals trigger the Rangers. First off, big money has shown for Texas, which has received 17 percent of all moneyline bets against 33 percent of the total handle.

Further, one Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Betting Against Good Teams — has identified the Rangers. That system, which looks for favorites with a winning percentage higher than 60 percent on a mini winning or losing streak, has a 42 percent historical win rate and 11 percent return on investment. Just in the last 10 recommendations, the system is 6-4 (+5.1 units).

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Rangers, which swept the Angels in its last head-to-head series.

Rangers vs. Angels PRO Report Pick

Texas Rangers Moneyline (+138) — FanDuel