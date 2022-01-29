Expect big wins from Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley

The Royal Rumble has long been the start of WrestleMania season in WWE and the first true glimpse into what we may see in April.

Vince McMahon’s company brings plenty of moving parts into this year’s Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday (8 p.m., Peacock). WWE likely wants to give us Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns in Texas a few months from now but it will have to get there with them both in separate championship matches at The Royal Rumble. It means there is a good chance one of them loses here.

The Post’s Joseph Staszewski and Ryan Glasspiegel break down the entire 2022 Royal Rumble card and predict who will have their hands raised when it’s all said and done.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryese



Staszewski: If WWE hadn’t already given us The Miz vs. Edge at Day 1, I would say there is a slight chance the It Couple could win to set up a singles match. Instead, it feels pretty clear that this is WWE just giving fans a fun match with a simple story to get Edge and Phoenix a chance to team for the first time and possibly bring the Glamazon back into the regular mix. She and her husband will ultimately prevail after plenty of shenanigans from Miz and Maryese and I don’t think this is the last we have seen of Phoenix.

Staszewski Pick: Edge and Beth Phoenix

Glasspiegel Pick: Edge and Beth Phoenix

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop (Raw women’s championship).

Staszewski: Lynch got herself into this mess by keeping Bianca Belair from winning the triple-threat to become the No. 1 contender. While Doudrop has certainly elevated herself and has the power to defeat anyone, she doesn’t have enough momentum right now to be the one beat Lynch – who will probably cheat to win as has been the norm for her lately. Big Time Becks has been incredible at selling for her opponents, so she and WWE will use this opportunity to leave Doudrop in a better place than coming into this match while killing time before WrestleMania. Heck we may get to see her opponent for April after the match if Ronda Rousey’s music hits.

Staszewski Pick: Becky Lynch

Glasspiegel Pick: Becky Lynch

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE championship)

Staszewski: Lashley has waited his entire professional career for his match and so have wrestling fans. Lesnar keeps showing complete disrespect for Lashley, calling him “Bobby Who.” That’s the angle that opens the door for the All Mighty to win. Lesnar is taking him lightly and Lashley will want to prove him wrong. It will probably take three or four spears for Lashley to have his hand raised or a more devastating version of the move because WWE likely won’t have Lesnar tapping out. Maybe MVP gets involved to help Lashley get a career defining win, instead of a loss that could take some luster off him. Then he will either defend the strap inside the Elimination Chamber or in the triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

Staszewski Pick: Bobby Lashley

Glasspiegel Pick: Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Universal championship)

Staszewski: It wouldn’t be shocking for Reigns’ time as Universal champion to end here and it could be used to freshen up his character and lay the groundwork for more matches with Rollins. This is Reigns’ first clash without Paul Heyman in his corner and The Usos won’t be there, either. So maybe Rollins is right that Reigns has been carried by his cousins and dismissing Heyman was a mistake. It’s OK for a little doubt to creep in. Also, Rollins was reportedly supposed to win the WWE championship at Day 1 before plans changed and Lesnar won the match. So Rollins winning would get the company closer to its potential plan from the start.

But here’s the problem. It’s still easier to hang a random loss on Lesnar, who we have seen lose, than on on this thus far unbeatable version of Reigns. His encounter with Lesnar was all about, would this be the time Reigns finally loses. You have some creative leeway around Lesnar, but spoiling that around the Tribal Chief could mess up everything that’s been built.

Staszewski Pick: Roman Reigns

Glasspiegel Pick: Seth Rollins via some type of Brock Lesnar-involved interference

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will square off of the Universal championship at the Royal Rumble WWE

Men’s Royal Rumble

Staszewski: This one feels a lot more simple than the women’s rumble because there is less of a threat of a returning star turning it on its ear. If Lesnar or Reigns lose, they immediately become the favorite to be the last man standing here. Outside of them, Big E or Rollins make the most sense and both would be worthy of cracks to become champions again. With WWE seemingly wanting to book the biggest moment it can here, it’s hard not to lean toward Lesnar. It would allow him to immediately shake off a loss to Lashley and put WWE back on course for the clash with Reigns we were supposed to get at Day 1.

Staszewski Pick: Brock Lesnar

Glasspiegel Pick: Roman Reigns, to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Sasha Banks WWE

Women’s Royal Rumble

Staszewski: The best chance for a surprise winner would be Bayley returning to get it done. Some of the shock is off Ronda Rousey doing so with reports this week that there is a chance we see the “Baddest Women on the Planet” either at the Royal Rumble or on “Monday Night Raw.”

The simple answer here would be Belair winning to get her opportunity to avenge her SummerSlam loss to Lynch, but back-to-back Rumble winners are rare. If she does win, expect to see a tease for Charlotte Flair’s opponent at WrestleMania, either with an interaction or that person eliminating her. Sasha Banks or legends Lita or Impact women’s champion Mickie James – as the forbidden door would really swing open – would be fun.

If WWE is truly in the business of giving fans the biggest matches possible at WrestleMania, then having Banks win the Royal Rumble after returning Friday on SmackDown and challenge her nemesis Flair will get it done. The two haven’t had a televised singles match with a decisive finish since 2017. Maybe you throw Bayley in and make it a Four Horsewomen triple threat and let Belair have a match with a legend – Lita, Beth Phoenix or Mickie James at WrestleMania — if she’s not included in a title match.

Staszewski Pick: Sasha Banks

Glasspiegel Pick: Liv Morgan