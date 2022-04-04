Examining SEC West’s top 3 teams

Commercial Content, 21+



Less than three months after Georgia won its first national championship in 40 years, the 2022 college football season is set to open action over the counter.

WynnBET is first to market with win totals, specifically for the best division in FBS with the SEC West.

There have been plenty of changes from a coaching and transfer portal standpoint. Those player departure and acquisitions have been captured in our TARP (Transfer and Returning Production) Dashboard, a piece that has a heavy influence on the changes in power ratings during the offseason.

Here’s a look at the top three teams in the SEC West.

Alabama

The betting board runs like clockwork for the Crimson Tide, forcing preseason investors to bet on an undefeated regular season.

The theme going into this season is that Ohio State and Alabama are on track to meet in the national championship, with power ratings that make the two teams a touchdown favorite over other upper-echelon teams such as Clemson and Texas A&M.

Believe it or not, 2021 was actually a rebuilding year in Tuscaloosa. TARP took a dive after the NFL draft raided the roster, as new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien took over as offensive coordinator with a freshman at quarterback. That freshman was Bryce Young, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Bryce Young USA Today Network/Sipa USA

Not only are Young and O’Brien back, but the Tide will also have improved play from the offensive line and a defense that has some of the most experience returning in all of the SEC.

Young can thank the transfer portal for explosive weapons assembled for both the run and pass game. This team may be able to achieve just as many accolades as the undefeated powerhouse Nick Saban fielded during the 2020 pandemic season.

The Tide will travel to Texas as two-touchdown favorites, but they host both Texas A&M and Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Dropping Georgia for Vanderbilt in cross-division play is a bonus.

The best bet in the preseason for Alabama may be on the division, conference or national title in lieu of a season win total.

Action Network Total: 11.9

WynnBET Total: 11.5 (+200/-250)

Texas A&M

The Aggies once again have the second-highest win total projection in the SEC West. The window to win the division may be closing despite numerous top-10 recruiting classes.

Texas A&M saw the departure of Zach Calzada to Auburn through the transfer portal, leaving 2021 injured starter Haynes King to compete for the job. Joining King is transfer Max Johnson from LSU, who spent last season evading pressure from an inconsistent Tigers offensive line.

Jimbo Fisher AP

One of the biggest changes for the Aggies comes in the coordinator role on defense, as Mike Elko took the head-coaching position at Duke. Texas A&M hired DJ Durkin away from Ole Miss, but head coach Jimbo Fisher made it clear the Aggies are not moving away from the 4-2-5 scheme.

Durkin previously worked with dime packages, often lining up just two or three defensive linemen in standard downs. The new coordinator will adjust to Texas A&M’s style and is expected to produce the same results as Elko.

There are just three home games in SEC play this year, as Fisher looks for solid contribution at quarterback before a Sept. 17 showdown with Miami.

Action Network Total: 9

WynnBET Total: 9 (-125 / +105)

Ole Miss

The Rebels received downgrades in their power rating because they own the lowest TARP mark in the division.

Lane Kiffin worked the transfer portal to bring in quarterback Jaxson Dart from USC and running back Zach Evans from TCU. Both are excellent players, but neither are able to replace the production from the Matt Corral era.

Lane Kiffin talks to Jake Springer. AP

While the pieces on the field have changed, the one constant is Kiffin’s ability to put points on the board. There’s a direct correlation to Finishing Drives and covering the spread, as Ole Miss ranked seventh in points per attempt past their opponents’ 40-yard line.

There are changes to the defensive staff, but the scheme will remain the same. Ole Miss has improved in stopping the explosive play on defense, coming at the cost of dropping eight defenders into coverage. The Rebels defense finished 80th in Success Rate and 95th in Finishing Drives.

A vanilla non-conference schedule with cross-division play against Vanderbilt will help the Rebels reach five wins. Coin flips with Kentucky, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State in conference play make Ole Miss a pass from a win total perspective.

Action Network Total: 5.9

WynnBET Total: 8 (-110/-110)