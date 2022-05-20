Examining fill-in options for Mets’ reshuffled pitching rotation

DENVER — If there was a valuable lesson the Mets learned last season it was the need for rotation depth.

That need was underscored during a summer stretch in which backup plan Jerad Eickhoff allowed nine homers over 15²/₃ innings. The Mets had hit the jackpot with the call-up of Tylor Megill, who helped keep the rotation afloat with Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson on the injured list, but it wasn’t enough, particularly after Jacob deGrom disappeared onto the IL for the entire second half of the season.

Now, the Mets will try to survive without deGrom and Max Scherzer, with Megill also sidelined. Scherzer will miss 6-8 weeks with an oblique strain and deGrom isn’t expected back before July as he rehabs his right scapula. Megill has biceps inflammation and was scheduled to begin playing catch on Friday, before the Mets-Rockies game was postponed by wintery conditions.

With a trade this early in the season unlikely, the rotation depth the Mets felt so good about in spring training will be tested.

Here’s a look at the names to know:

David Peterson

The left-hander has pitched to a 1.89 ERA in four appearances for the Mets this season, resembling the pitcher who helped carry the rotation as a rookie in 2020. The Mets last saw him on May 3, when he pitched in a doubleheader against the Braves. Since then, he has pitched twice for Syracuse and has joined the Mets as part of their taxi squad this weekend in Colorado.

“David Peterson is probably a 10 out of 10 makeup guy,” Mets director of player development Kevin Howard said. “I have never seen him sulk or be unhappy about anything. He goes down there to [Triple-A Syracuse] to get better and be ready for his next opportunity. We’re fortunate enough to have guys like that.”

Thomas Szapucki

Barring another postponement, the Mets likely will need a starting pitcher for Wednesday at San Francisco, and Szapucki, a lefty, is high on the Mets’ list of options.

Szapucki has pitched to a 3.00 ERA in six appearances for Syracuse. Team officials like the fact he has shown an ability to throw strikes with all his pitches and has improved command of the curveball. Szapucki appeared in one game for the Mets last season before undergoing ulnar nerve transposition surgery.

Trevor Williams

Team officials appear to be taking it one start at a time with the right-hander, who most recently pitched four shutout innings against the Cardinals in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Williams is scheduled to start Saturday in Game 2 of a doubleheader in Colorado. The Mets will then have time (aided by an off-day next week) to decide in which direction they should move.

Connor Grey

One team official recently suggested Grey could be this year’s version of Megill: a pitcher who wasn’t heavily on the radar when the season started, but who could help the Mets for a significant stretch if needed.

Grey started slowly for Syracuse, but has combined to pitch 11²/₃ scoreless innings over his last two starts. The 28-year-old Grey has added to his fastball, increasing his visibility within the organization.

“He went from 90 [mph], to now he’s up to 93-94, so I think he created a lot of value for himself, a lot of hard work in that area,” Howard said. “He continues to work on a changeup that he didn’t have in past years either. Now with that three-pitch mix I think he’s definitely put himself on the map and you never know if he’s an option for us or not.”

Adonis Medina

The right-hander hasn’t allowed an earned run in three appearances with the Mets. Most recently he fired 2²/₃ shutout innings against the Cardinals in relief. He’s a possibility to get stretched out if needed.

“He’s prepared to start at any time, he’s prepared to pitch out of the bullpen,” Howard said. “I think having a guy like that with his versatility that can play different roles and adapt to how the organization wants to use him is extremely valuable.”