Ex-Villanova star Ryan Arcidiacono to sign 10-day deal with Knicks

The decimated Knicks plan to sign G-League point guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract as a replacement player, according to a source. The move will be announced Monday.

The former Bull who was playing for the Maine Celtics could last longer, however, with the Knicks thin at point guard. Kemba Walker is out indefinitely with an arthritic left knee after he aggravated it during warm-ups on Friday. Arcidiacono’s signing could mean the Knicks know something about Walker.

Walker has undergone testing and coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday they won’t have the results until Monday. Walker wasn’t on the Knicks bench for their 120-105 loss to the Raptors in Toronto. Derrick Rose is out until at least February after ankle surgery and they were forced to start rookie Miles McBride, who got benched before the five-minute mark of the first quarter, at the point.

The Knicks plan to sign G-League point guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. NBAE via Getty Images

“We haven’t gotten the report yet from the trainers or doctor — probably [Monday],” Thibodeau said. “This was something that happened in the warm-ups in his pregame routine, preparing to get ready to play.’’

Arcidiacono has played 207 career games in four seasons with the Bulls. The 27-year-old was a key component for Villanova. If he sticks after the replacement-player allotment is over, he would likely take the 17-man roster spot of Wayne Selden, who is in COVID-19 protocols.

Kenny Payne is one of three Knicks assistant coaches in COVID protocols. NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks are down three assistant coaches with Johnnie Bryant, Kenny Payne and Dice Yoshimoto all in COVID-19 protocols.

“We have three guys out,’’ Thibodeau said. “We’re fortunate in the sense we have Andy [Greer], Darren Erman, and our video department is terrific. Some really young talented coaches who have been very instrumental in our player development. Scott King has done an unbelievable job — working with Obi Toppin. Gabe Snider, Ike [Azotam]. They’ve all stepped in. They’re all ready to be assistant coaches. We look at them that way.’’

Evan Fournier made his second straight start against the Raptors on Sunday. AP

Evan Fournier, who missed last week’s game in Detroit, made his second straight start and feels he’s getting over his ankle issue.

“Thank you for asking,’’ he said. “Today it was better. It’s just how things go during the season. You have a few stuff here and there. I’ll be all right. I appreciate the question, though.’’

Toppin on playing in the empty arena:

“We played a whole season last year other than the playoffs with no fans. It was just like last year. We had to build our own energy with the guys that we had. It was definitely a lot quieter. We were able to hear each other a little bit more. It was the same as last year.”