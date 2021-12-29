Ex-UFC star Pearl Gonzalez models for a ‘sexy’ surgery shoot

Pearl Gonzalez models a hospital gown as she readies for surgery in December 2021. Instagram

Pearl Gonzalez’s recent surgery prep included an impromptu “sexy” photo shoot.

Last week, the former UFC fighter, 35, revealed that she would be undergoing surgery about a month after her Bare Knuckle Fight Championship event against Britain Hart. But before the procedure, Gonzalez posed for a pair of sultry snaps in her hospital gown.

“Surgery but make it sexy!” Gonzalez began on Instagram. “Having surgery today, an injury I’ve waited long EB enough to take care of. I haven’t been able to grapple or kick because of it, and was my reason for focusing on boxing this year! Can’t wait to be 💯 again!! Recovery started a few days ago in my prep for surgery!!”

Pearl Gonzalez puckers up for the camera for her “sexy” surgery shoot. Instagram

“PS: I love chocolate and flowers!!” she continued.

In the photos, Gonzalez is seen puckering up to the camera as her backside peeks behind her hospital gown. After the post went live, Gonzalez’s followers quickly flocked to the comments, where some offered their unique well-wishes.

“I’ll be your doctor for today’s physical exam,” one wrote while another said, “Only you can make a hospital gown look hot.”

Meanwhile, boxer Amanda Serrano commented, “GoodLuck! Speedy recovery too.”

Pearl Gonzalez (right) fights Charisa Sigala during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in June 2021. Getty Images

As of Wednesday, Gonzalez has not shared an updated post on her Instagram.

Gonzalez signed with BKFC earlier this year and won in her debut against Charisa Sigala in June.

Following her loss to Hart in November, Gonzalez said it was her “last bare-knuckle fight,” according to MMA Fighting. A source told the outlet at the time, “looks like it at the moment,” in terms of Gonzalez stepping away for good.