Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz chokes man out cold in street fight

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz was shockingly filmed choking out a man in a street brawl in New Orleans.

Diaz, 38, had just attended a boxing card Friday night at the XULA Convention Center to support teammate Chris Avila in Avila’s victory over Paul Bamba.

Video captured Diaz wrapping the man’s neck in a guillotine choke, leaving him out cold and lying in the street. Bloody Elbow reported Diaz’s curbside opponent is Rodney Petersen, a TikTok star known for looking like Logan Paul, the brother of Jake Paul.

Diaz and Jake Paul are scheduled to box later this year.

It’s unclear what started his scuffle, but a woman could be heard screaming for both Diaz and his opponent to “stop” before Diaz did his damage.

Another video shows UFC President Dana White reacting to the viral clip asking if the man floored was indeed Logan Paul, according to the Daily Mail.

He then quips: “He knocked him out! Whoever that is he knocked him out. That guy’s head bounced like a f–king basketball.”

White then predicted Diaz is “going to get sued like a motherf–ker’.’





The violent fight was quickly captured and shared on social media. Twitter/@PaulLABamba





The knocked-out man was seen lying on the street. Twitter/@PaulLABamba





Diaz found some unlikely allies on social media. Twitter/@PaulLABamba

However, Diaz did find an unlikely ally in UFC legend Conor McGregor, who tweeted: ‘Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha.”

Diaz earlier Friday incited a scuffle at the Misfits Boxing event by throwing a water bottle at reality TV star and boxer Chase DeMoor, MMA Fighting reported.

“Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro,” DeMoor tweeted.

“Just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans.”

Diaz has not fought professionally since defeating Donald Ferguson in September at UFC 279.