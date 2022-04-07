Ex-St. John’s coach Steve Lavin to take over San Diego program

SAN DIEGO — Steve Lavin, the former coach at UCLA and St. John’s, was hired Wednesday night to take over the struggling program at the University of San Diego.

Lavin, 57, replaces Sam Scholl, who was fired March 6 after the Toreros went 15-16 in a third straight losing season. The Toreros have had just four winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance under three coaches since Brad Holland was fired after going 18-14 in 2006-07.

Lavin, who has been a college basketball analyst on television, was 145-78 at UCLA in seven seasons from 1996-2003 and took the Bruins to the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight once.

He was 92-72 at St. John’s from 2010-15, with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Athletic director Bill McGillis said Lavin had been a candidate since the beginning of the monthlong search process.

“I just think it’s a great alignment. I think under his leadership we have a chance to catapult to new heights,” said McGillis, who had dinner with Lavin near campus on Wednesday night.