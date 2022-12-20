Ex-Reds pitcher Tom Browning, owner of perfect game, dead at 62

Tom Browning, the All-Star Reds southpaw best remembered for pitching a perfect game, died Monday at 62.

Browning was a workhorse who led the National League in starts four times, won 20 games in 1985 and helped Cincinnati win the 1990 World Series.

Tom Browning is best known for tossing a perfect game.

Tom Browning played nearly his entire career with the Reds.



On September 16, 1988, Browning tossed a perfect game against the Dodgers in a 1-0 victory, striking out Tracy Woodson to ensure his place in history.

Browning was 123-90 in his 12-season career, with his first 11 seasons in Cincy and two starts at the end of his career with the Royals. Browning was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006.

Former teammate Rob Dibble tweeted, “Very sad to hear the news about my friend and teammate Tom Browning. Mr Perfect was a Bulldog on the mound and will be missed. RIP Otis!”

Browning is also remembered for sitting with Cubs fans during a 1993 game on the roof of an apartment across the street from Wrigley Field, an act which cost the pitcher $500.

Browning is survived by five children, Tiffany, Tucker, Tanner, Trevor and Tia. His wife, Debbie, died in March.