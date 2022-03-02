Viva Las Vegas!

Jon Gruden, the ex-coach of the NFL’s Raiders who resigned in October over controversial emails, has found a new owner for his suburban Las Vegas home.

Listed for $7.5 million, a sale is pending for the 8,684-square-foot spread, The Post confirmed. And according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the home took less than two weeks to sell.

A final sale price is not yet available; the deal is expected to close this month.

The two-story pad, and a nearly 1-acre next door lot, listed on Feb. 9 and entered contract on Feb. 18. Gruden and his wife, Cindy, purchased that still-empty lot in the summer of 2019 for $750,000. Last August, the Review-Journal notes, they closed on the $4.3 million purchase of the home.

Property perks include five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a climate-controlled wine room, retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a gym, a sauna and an infinity-edge pool. It’s located at 64 Olympia Canyon Way in Southern Highlands.

Gruden listed the home for $7.5 million. Google Earth

Gruden resigned in October. USA TODAY Network

Listing images show a kitchen that opens to a living area anchored by a fireplace. There’s also a formal dining area accented by a chandelier, a large laundry area big enough for two washers and two dryers, plenty of closet space and a large garage. The images even show additional entertaining areas outside, as well as a fire pit.

Gruden got a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders in 2018. This past fall, he resigned in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report which revealed he used misogynistic and homophobic language in emails sent between 2011 and 2018.

“I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction,” said Gruden in a statement at the time. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Heidi Holly, the owner of real estate firm Lifestyle LV, represents the listing.