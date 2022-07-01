Ex-Raider Marquette King ‘done fighting’ NFL’s discrimination

Former Raiders punter Marquette King said he’s “done fighting” discrimination as one of the few black kickers in the NFL.

King, who played for the Raiders from 2013-17, sounded off at the NFL in a series of tweets on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I haven’t officially retired,” King tweeted Wednesday. “I’m just not fighting to get in a league that ignores the resume I’ve created that’s better [than] half of the punters in the NFL.”

In another tweet Wednesday, King listed his achievements with two photos depicting him pouring a drink.

Marquette King played five seasons with the Raiders. Getty Images

The 33-year-old was cut by the Raiders in a decision led by the team’s now-disgraced former coach Jon Gruden. King went on to play four games for the Broncos in 2018 and was released after reaching an injury settlement.

A second-team All-Pro in 2016, King was the fifth black punter in NFL history since 1920. He’s tied for fifth all-time in career yards per punt, led the NFL in yards per punt in 2013 and led the league in punts and total punt yardage in 2014.

“Cheers to that,” King said in a tweet. “I’ll take it.”