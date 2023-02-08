Ex-NFLer Vontae Davis slept on side of road after car crash

Ex-NFLer Vontae Davis appeared to be asleep on the side of the highway after being involved in a Sunday crash in Broward County, Fla. that saw one person sent to the hospital with multiple injuries and Davis charged with driving under the influence.

Photos of the crash scene show the former cornerback lying in the breakdown lane as authorities tend to the scene around him. Davis’ Tesla was in tatters after he allegedly hit a Toyota truck that was reportedly disabled on the side of the highway and having it hit a person next to it.

According to video obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old Davis had trouble staying conscious after being placed in a patrol vehicle.

“I can smell alcohol on you and your speech is mumbled. You can barely stay awake,” an officer told Davis while questioning him in the back seat of the car.

Davis admitted to having mixed drinks, but did not remember getting into a crash.

“Your eyes are bloodshot,” a second officer said. “Your speech is slurred. You can barely stay awake. All right? You almost killed somebody.”

Davis was arrested and was later released on $500 bond. He pleaded not guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI, first offense.





Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence. Broward County Sheriff’s Office

A former first-round pick, Davis began his NFL career with the Dolphins in 2009. He spent the bulk of his career with the Colts — going to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 — before joining the Bills in 2018, though it was a short-lived marriage. Davis suited up for Buffalo’s season opener, but abruptly left at halftime. He later announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter.

“This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL,” he wrote in a statement the next day. “But today on the field, reality hit me and hard. I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”