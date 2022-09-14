Ex-NFLer Rontez Miles accused of assaulting woman

Former Jets safety Rontez Miles is accused of attacking a woman in front of her son.

North Versailles, Pa., police say the 33-year-old forced his way into a woman’s home on Monday before dragging her out of bed by her hair. He then forced her outside and beat her in the face and head, leaving her bloody.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the six-year pro, who last suited up for the Jets in 2019, for charges of aggravated assault and burglary, among other alleged crimes.

Rontez Miles practices with the Jets in 2017. Robert Sabo

He also kicked and attempted to destroy her car. Witnesses told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 they heard altercation before a motion-activated light allowed them to see it.

The woman escaped indoors and barricaded herself in her 11-year-old son’s room.

Police reportedly found blood in the woman’s house in the stairs, bathroom and hallway. She had a swollen lip and eye, a possible broken nose, and injuries to her foot and leg.

Rontez Miles in action with the Jets during the 2015 season. Anthony Causi

Miles, a Pennsylvania native, left the scene before authorities arrived.

An undrafted free agent out of what is now PennWest California, Miles appeared in 54 games for the Jets from 2013-19, accruing 123 tackles and an interception as a reserve safety and special teamer. He is currently a coach for the Woodland Hills (Pa.) High School football team.