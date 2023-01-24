Ex-NFLer Derek Wolfe plans to eat mountain lion he killed

Derek Wolfe does not plan to let the enormous mountain lion he slayed go to waste.

Wolfe, a former defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion, was enlisted to kill a mountain lion that was terrorizing a neighborhood in the Rocky Mountains last week. He went on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News on Monday and explained the necessity of the hunt.

“In Colorado since 1990 there’s been 23 human attacks, so that means every other year there’s been a human being attacked by a mountain lion,” Wolfe said. “Just last year, in a town up by Boulder, 15 pet dogs were killed in 30 days. People were calling Parks & Wildlife, being like, ‘Where you at? Why aren’t you coming to help us?’”





Derek Wolfe slayed a mountain lion in Colorado last week. Instagram / Derek Wolfe

Wolfe said he got a call from a close friend and was happy to provide support.

“We get up there and the first thing we see is a full-grown mule deer that he had drug across the road, right across the street from someone’s house,” Wolfe continued. “We followed those tracks up to a porch. It was up on this woman’s porch, living underneath her porch even. When we talked to the land owner, she said that they had house cats that were acting weird and were wondering why. Well it’s because you have a full-grown, 200-pound, 8.5-foot mountain lion walking around across your front yard.”

Wolfe played for the Broncos from 2012-19 and the Ravens in 2020. Now he is a sports talk radio host for 104.3 the Fan in Denver.





Derek Wolfe told Tucker Carlson he plans to eat the mountain lion he hunted. Getty Images

He explained that in Colorado it’s important to manage the populations of male mountain lions. He brought dogs with him to force the big cat up a tree.

“I’ve been through some tough training camps, brother, but this hunt beat me up bad. I’m all cut up and scraped up. I was in full body cramps. Barely made it up there. The cat itself, when we finally got to it, was at 9,600 feet altitude. You’re sucking air up that high. I was able to make a good shot, a good ethical shot, and harvested the cat, and got him out of there. Did everything by the book. This was completely legal. CPW [Colorado Parks & Wildlife] came down. Checked everything out for me. I got the meat processed. I’m gonna eat that cat.

“I can’t believe what’s happening to me. Doing something legal, by the book, they’ve had 200 calls to Colorado Parks & Wildlife trying to turn me in like I did something wrong. Did nothing wrong. Everything’s legal.”