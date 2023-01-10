Ex-NFLer Charles Johnson’s death ruled suicide

Former NFL receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide last July after overdosing on drugs, according to a report from the North Carolina medical examiner’s office released on Monday.

Johnson, 50, was found dead in a hotel room about 6¹/₂ miles from his home in Raleigh on July 17 after he’d been reported missing by his wife, Tanisha, the day before. The report said Johnson had “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” after his death and noted that he had no active prescriptions or medical history.

Charles Johnson’s July death was ruled a suicide. Getty Images

“In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service,” the report said, according to USA TODAY Sports.

Raleigh police responded to call for a welfare check at a Hampton Inn after the occupant of a room had not checked out. The report said that Johnson was lying on the bed, unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Two days earlier, he’d paid for the room but returned home then left his house again, leaving behind his wallet, cell phone, keys and vehicle, according to the report.

Johnson played for the Steelers, Patriots, Eagles and Bills before retiring in 2002. Getty Images

Johnson spent nine years in the NFL after being drafted 17th overall out of Colorado by the Steelers in 1994. He spent his first five seasons in Pittsburgh, where he finished 10th in the league in yards per reception (16.8) and led the team in receiving yards (1,008) in his third year. He ranks 16th all-time among Steelers receivers and also played for the Patriots, Eagles and Bills before retiring after the 2002 season.